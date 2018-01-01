Print | Email

Village Laguna suggests that members attend a free cooking exhibition in lieu of its March meeting

Village Laguna recommends that its members attend a special cooking exhibition at the Community Garden Park in lieu of its March General Meeting. 

Click on photo for a larger version

Community Garden Park in South Laguna

Guest chefs Patrick DiGiacomo and Robert Villanueva, of The Kitchen in the Canyon, will offer a workshop on cooking winter cruciferous and root vegetables. In a twist, the chefs will be preparing the vegetables on a camp stove in the Garden.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The Community Garden Park is located at the corner of Eagle Rock and S Coast Highway.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Lynette Brasfield is our Features Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster.

Katie Ford is our Ad Designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Cameron Gillespie, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers and/or columnists.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are the staff photographers.

Stacia Stabler is our Instagram Manager.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.