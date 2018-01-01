Village Laguna suggests that members attend a free cooking exhibition in lieu of its March meeting

Village Laguna recommends that its members attend a special cooking exhibition at the Community Garden Park in lieu of its March General Meeting.

Community Garden Park in South Laguna

Guest chefs Patrick DiGiacomo and Robert Villanueva, of The Kitchen in the Canyon, will offer a workshop on cooking winter cruciferous and root vegetables. In a twist, the chefs will be preparing the vegetables on a camp stove in the Garden.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The Community Garden Park is located at the corner of Eagle Rock and S Coast Highway.