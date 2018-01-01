“Next generation” of engaged and involved LB residents meet at the Marine Room on March 29

Laguna Beach NextGen will host their next event on Thursday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Marine Room. Special guest speaker, City Manager, John Pietig, and Utility Undergrounding Program Manager, Wade Brown will offer a presentation on issues of relevance to the community.

Laguna NextGen represents the “next generation” of local residents and professionals with an emphasis on community involvement. They strive to engage the new generation in civic and philanthropic involvement through meetings, events, and socials, thereby obtaining a pulse on issues affecting local residents, businesses, government, and resources.

Board members include Lea Abel-Stone, Catherine Talarico, Katrina Puffer, Nicole Anderson, Danielle Ward Shuster, Meghan MacGillivray Weil and Katie MacGillivray.

Submitted photo

NextGen is a fun group of community-conscious Laguna Beach individuals

The event is a no-host happy hour where NextGen supporters will be able to learn about Laguna Beach City current events and civic involvement. The meeting is open to the public.

The NextGen Board thanks Marine Room owner, Chris Keller, for donating the space for its meeting and City Manager, John Pietig and team, for their time and willingness to speak to the group about City involvement and current events. To get involved, follow Laguna NextGen on Instagram, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.lagunanextgen.com.

NextGen’s goals include “updating the NextGen on issues at the City that affect us and our children; encouraging involvement in our local community by raising money for Laguna Beach nonprofits; connecting the NextGen with non profit needs and board positions; and being a social networking group for local business owners and professionals.”