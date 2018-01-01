Jonathan Klein will speak about the “The Right to Thrive” at the UUFLB on March 25

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) invites residents to a presentation on Sunday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m., which will offer empowering insights into bolstering the rights of labor and how “right to work” laws undermine both unions and workers.

The guest speaker that morning, Rabbi Jonathan Klein, has dedicated his professional life to supporting the rights of workers, including Walmart workers and black security officers, as well as working for immigration reform and ending animal cruelty.

Submitted photo

Rabbi Jonathan Klein

Rabbi Klein has served as the Executive Director of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) since 2009, where he has organized and mobilized faith leaders to protect the marginalized and disenfranchised workers of Southern California.

Rabbi Klein was ordained at Hebrew Union College in 1997, and has served congregations in Flagstaff, Arizona and Rye, New York. An ardent environmentalist, Rabbi Klein leads efforts to create a faith-based advocacy voice for cases of environmental injustice that disproportionately impact low-income communities.

Rabbi Klein also played a lead role in organizing a Styrofoam ban in Pasadena. He currently serves on the boards of the ACLU of Southern California, Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace, and Chicago-based Interfaith Worker Justice. He is an elected delegate to the California Democratic Party, representing Assembly District 51. Rabbi Klein lives in Los Angeles County, is the father of three children, and is married to Reverend Tera Klein.

For additional Information contact Rachel Daniels at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (310) 714-2699.