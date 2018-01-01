The Ranch’s Sycamore Spa delivers a day of tranquility: launches two new skincare lines

Story by MARRIE STONE

There’s something about The Ranch that makes my blood pressure drop dozens of points. Probably the stunning scenery and roaming deer. Plus the blessed lack of cell service. Harvest, with its extensive wine list and crafted cocktails, also helps. There’s little choice but to slow down, breathe deep, and relax.

I’m no stranger to the place, even back when it was Ben Browns. But this week was my first trip to Sycamore Spa. It didn’t disappoint. As someone once said (maybe it was me), there’s no such thing as a bad day at the spa.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Skin products inspired by immune system research

Spread over 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, Sycamore Spa is an oasis within another serene oasis. For those who have a tough time winding down, a cozy outdoor fire and a tranquil fountain set the mood. And for me, who arrived hungry, an endless array of finger sandwiches and bottomless champagne . . . well . . . what could be better?

Yoga for dummies

Yoga is not my thing. I have little more flexibility than a steel rod, and an oppressive case of self-consciousness. But I also can’t pass up a free class, especially when it’s offered in a spa, beside the pool, beneath the canyon-framed sky. Also, the promise of an herb-garnished martini for every participant dangled before me like an alcoholic carrot.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The bucolic setting of The Ranch makes for a peaceful relaxing day

This may have been the most relaxing yoga class I’ve taken. The instructor spoke my language—easy and gentle. She swaddled us in warm towels during savasana. She led us through a series of long, languishing stretches instead of impossible positions. Rather than counting minutes in an uncomfortable pose, we lay on our mats, watching the crazy clouds blow themselves into beautiful shapes while we focused on breathing it all in. A hawk flew overhead. She told us tales of a magical hummingbird that reliably hovers over the class on Saturday mornings. Did I mention the martini?

Massage for experts

Massage is my thing. So when I stepped inside, martini still in hand, and was offered a 15 minute mini massage, the answer was, “Yes, please!” Massage therapist Stephanie led me down a dim-lit hall, into a quiet room, and stretched me out on her massage table. For the next minutes, the world melted away. This face-up, clothes on massage focused on my arms, shoulders, neck and scalp. Heaven.

Stephanie used a massage lotion offered by Immunocologie, which is unlike any oil I’ve felt. It seems to absorb into the skin on contact, leaving no greasy residue. The moment the massage is over, it’s safe to pull on clothes without a trace of any lotion left behind. No need for a shower, it was pure relaxation without the hassle.

Skin care for everyone

Speaking of Immunocologie, Sycamore Spa is utilizing a new line of remarkable skin care. Founder Karen Ballou was on site and guided ten of us through the products—from cleansers to masks, serums to toners.

Following a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and after 30 years in the cosmetics industry, Ballou became concerned about what she was putting in her body and on her skin. From that concern, Immunocologie was born.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

French green clay – all natural and mineral rich – forms the base of products

The base of every product is French green clay, which is all natural and mineral rich. The clay comes from Africa, Columbia, India and France. Ballou’s company works with a botanist, who discovered how to deliver those minerals directly to the skin.

Green clay has more than anti-aging benefits for the skin. Acting as an anti-inflammatory, Ballou told us she uses it on cuts, blemishes, swollen ankles, giving it medicinal effects as well. “The skin is the body’s largest organ and first line of immunological defense,” Ballou says. So she’s mindful of what she puts on it. The products are, in fact, so natural that they rely on zinc for sun protection, rather than a chemically infused SPF.

As we dabbed the serums around our eyes and on our hands, they definitely felt different than other products I’d used. We left the day with a goody bag of samples and, as we were told, the proof reveals itself over time with a consistent use of the products.

The Sycamore Spa difference

One of the things I’ve always loved about The Ranch is its lack of pretention. The resort enjoys all the benefits of the nearby ocean, but the canyon setting strips the bikini mentality away. And a nine-hole course, dotted with deer, brings things down to a human scale.

Sycamore Spa mirrors that mindset. It feels comfortable and personable instead of haughty. Orange County spas can feel full of entitlement and attitude. Sycamore felt different. Maybe it was the martini. Could have been the wildlife. It was definitely the yoga and massage. Whatever it was, Sycamore Spa delivered a delicious day.

This just in: Sycamore Spa now offers Epicuren skincare line born and bred in Laguna Beach

In the latest news, since Marrie experienced her Immunocologie treatment at Sycamore Spa, the spa has announced an additional skincare line, Epicuren Discovery, as well as an expanded menu of customized facials, wraps, scrubs, massages and rejuvenating eye treatments.

“Each new offering, from The Mermaid Treatment to The Vitamin Sea Facial and The Hot Peel, is rooted in the earth’s natural healing properties and designed to work in harmony with the local environment,” a spokesperson for Sycamore Spa noted.

“Born and bred in Laguna Beach, Epicuren Discovery is a luxury skincare line inspired by breakthrough enzyme research on severely damaged skin – from sun damage to other toxic exposures. The brand includes a proprietary Metadermabolic Enzyme formula which encourages skin to self-invigorate and heal, resulting in more youthful, vibrant-looking skin,” she added.

To learn more about these treatments, visit www.theranchlb.com.