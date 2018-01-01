Police Files

LBPD warns of phone scams, encourages residents to “call the PD” for verification of caller’s identity

One quick way to lose your hard-earned cash is to fall prey to a scam, only to find out it’s a sham! Don’t worry, LBPD’s tips can help you thwart these dangerous callers and get them collared.

According to LBPD Spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota, “The big three scams right now are fake calls from the IRS, calls claiming a family member has been kidnapped that demand an immediate ransom [usually around $1,000], and the one that tries to extort money from someone for missing jury duty.”

A Laguna Beach resident fell victim to the latter scam this week, according to police logs. The woman, a resident on Monterey Street, gave her personal and financial information to a scammer who said they were from the sheriff’s department. The caller demanded that she pay an immediate fine for missing jury duty or risk arrest and prosecution. The Laguna woman was defrauded of $560.

“If anybody receives a telephone call or email that they find suspicious in the least, please call the police department and we will verify that the information you are receiving or the person that is calling you,” said Sgt Cota. “Don’t give credit card information, don’t give your social security number, and if at any point, you don’t recognize the number, the person or the company contacting you, call us to verify they are legit. One of our staff will personally call that number to make sure they are who they say they are.”

“We are here to help,” Sgt Cota adds. “It literally breaks my heart to see people, specifically our elderly, taken advantage of in this way.”

If you believe you have been victim of a fraudulent phone or email scam, contact LBPD at (949) 497-0701.

Audi crashes into Berkshire Hathaway building in South Laguna

An Audi driver accidentally took a little too much pedal to the metal on Thursday morning, driving into the Berkshire Hathaway office in South Laguna at 10:18 a.m.

Courtesy of LBPD

Luckily, according to Sgt Jim Cota, nobody was injured and the collision caused only minor damage to the building glass and to the vehicle.

Both the LBPD and LBFD responded to the incident.