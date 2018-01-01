Exercise your funny bone at Bare Bones Theatre’s new musical rom-com, In Pursuit of Silvia, on April 3

On Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m., Bare Bones Theatre presents its next new play reading: Jason Feddy’s new musical rom-com In Pursuit of Silvia, or What Goes Awry When Fools Fall in Love, book by Lojo Simon.

ART WOW produces Bare Bones Theatre play-reading series for the discriminating theatre-goer. “It’s theatre you can chew on.”

Inspired by a tradition of plein air painting in Laguna Beach, ART WOW supports art without walls by bringing artists and their work to the people through theatrical, musical and literary performances, as well as workshops and art installations.

Singer, songwriter, Jason Feddy, on guitar, rehearsing with cast for April 3 reading

The all-star cast includes: Ava Burton, Ben Farrow, Rachel Rosenfeld, Ian Armstrong, Deb Conroy, Sheila Hennessey, Sarah Levin, and Diana Burbano.

(L-R) Sandra Jones Campbell, Ava Burton, Lojo Simon

Ava Burton is a classically trained strong comedy/character actress with extensive theatre experience, particularly performing Shakespeare.

Lojo Simon is a playwright and dramaturg. Her productions include Adoration of Dora, One Foot, Controlled Burn, and Love All.

The performance will be held at the art studio of Festival of Arts artist, Sandra Jones Campbell, at 2173 Laguna Canyon Road – whose depiction of social and political scenes reflect both her professional respect for the 30’s style German Expressionists and her uniquely gentle wit.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to save your seat.