Citizen Academy tours the oldest fire station in Orange County – right here in Laguna

By CAMERON GILLESPIE

The ninth meeting of the Citizen’s Academy met on Thursday, March 22 to learn how the Laguna Beach Fire Department works. Everyone was greeted by coordinator PSO Ross Fallah, and served a delicious Asian style basil chicken dish with a bed of rice. We were then shown a video of what it would be like to respond to an emergency call as a member of the LBFD. The video started with a dramatization of an emergency call involving a traffic collision with a fatality.

The video then cut to a demonstration on how tough it is to become a member of the LBFD, showing an individual jogging on a treadmill with an oxygen mask on.

LBFD Captain Thomas Padden was introduced. He gave a rundown of the the daily schedule for all firefighters. At 7 a.m., their day starts. The changing of shifts occur, and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., a briefing of recent calls (or no calls) takes place. Then training continues.

The Laguna Beach fire station in the 1920s

Captain Padden let the class know that the LBPD is an all-risk department, meaning that if an event is not a criminal matter or something that the City covers, the fire department is called. One example he gave was attaching plywood to windows of storefronts after rocks had been thrown through the glass.

Laguna Beach has three firehouses. Each firehouse has four fire personnel workers available at all times (11 men and one woman). There are three shifts (shift A, B, and C), which the highest ranking seniority bids on in terms of creating a daily schedule. Rotations from one of the other two firehouses happen as well.

Next up for the academy was a brief tour of the firehouse on Forest Avenue, which is attached to the Laguna Beach Police Department. The Laguna Beach Fire Department’s building is the oldest of all in Orange County.

After leading us up the stairs, the class was shown the living quarters, which include a bedroom with a couple of beds, a bathroom with a shower, a living room, and an office. The class was asked what the staple food treat was for firefighters. Nobody came up with the right answer, though some assumed that it was chili, given its hot properties.

Laguna Beach firefighters respond to the fire at Central Restaurant, December 29

The reverse – ice cream was the correct answer. There are two refrigerators on the premises, and one is devoted to storing the ice cream. Firefighter Forrest Lazicki further explained that these calories are burned off. Lazicki is a consistent participant in the race that firefighters have in Seattle up the stairs of Columbia Center (in full gear). He trains a couple times a week at Thousand Steps.

The timing of an emergency response is everything. Every firefighter on duty needs to get to the fire engine within 30 seconds. From the time the alert goes out to the time the engine starts out of the driveway, the window is one minute – after all, lives are potentially on the line. To make things quicker, yes, it’s true: they have a pole that they slide down on.

The class was then shown to the garage where a couple firefighters slid down the pole and showed the class the equipment. There are always two fire engines, one being a more recent version of the other (the older version acting as the backup). Each engine carries 500 gallons of water.

If called, there are always three people on each engine. One class member asked about the large yellow plastic tubes hanging from the ceiling. According to Lazicki, these were installed several years ago in order to pipe the diesel exhaust fumes out of the garage. Before the installation of these tubes, the fumes would ultimately fill the garage, blackening the paint on the walls.

Engine 4 serves South Laguna Beach

Captain Padden then asked a rhetorical question: “Why would we drive this engine that gets eight miles to the gallon everywhere we go?” The answer was that the engine houses multiple toolboxes that can prove to be necessary on any given call.

The LBFD’s busy time are summer months, fielding as many as 20 calls per day.

In order to become a firefighter, one must devote one full year to complete the test, followed by one year of on-the-job training. Not all trainees go on to pursue becoming engineers. Some love fighting fires, Captain Padden explained. “Our engineers are amazing” is how he put it.

Upon arriving at a call, Battalion Chief Api Weinert let the class know that it is all about team effort. It might take one person to monitor the subject’s heart, one to administer any necessary medication, etcetera. There are never any extra bodies, he explained. “When someone calls 911, they have no one else to call,” he said.

If personnel have never been exposed to a given scenario, their job is to figure out how to fix the problem, he explained.

LBFD on the scene of the February 27 fire in Arch Beach Heights

Towards the end of the tour, Weinert told a story of a set of parents who were unloading items in their car, and accidentally left the keys in the car, trapping their young child inside. It was not a hot day, but immediately realizing what they had done, they went into a state of panic, and called 911.

Upon arrival, Weinert approached the window of the vehicle, and then motioned to the young child to unlock the vehicle.

Problem solved.

Not all emergency calls are easy fixes, however. The video following the dinner at the station highlighted this point, showing footage of the 2003 fire at the Heavy Metal band Great White’s show at The Station nightclub in Florida. One hundred people lost their lives, and 230 people were injured after the band’s pyrotechnics lit the stage on fire. People filing out at one exit found that the door was locked.

“We must always keep our exits in mind,” Captain Padden explained. Whenever he is out at a restaurant or anywhere, he is mindful of this. This point was one of the most important pieces of information given to the class on Thursday. The other overall point was: thank goodness for the LBFD!