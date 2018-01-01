Suzie’s ARTiculation

FOA announces this summer’s artists, ahhh, you can almost feel the joy of the upcoming Art Season

By SUZIE HARRISON

I have such fond memories of opening night of the Festival of Arts, and the next night, and the next, and the one after that. Opening night is one of the true delights of summer and Laguna Beach’s art world. But of course, so are the many days and nights throughout the summer. It’s always exciting to check out the new artists and some of your fave’s new work.

Since the 140 exhibitors for the FOA 2018 summer show were recently announced, I thought it would be interesting to delve into the jurying process and to find out more about some of the new exhibitors and check in with some returning favorites. Congrats to the new artists and returning artists. Summer can’t come soon enough.

Four new Laguna Beach artists in FOA this year

This year’s FOA Class of 2018, so to speak, includes four new Laguna Beach artists, 40 local returning artists, and 12 artists that have studios in Laguna Beach.

“About 350 applied, 185 went through physical jurying, and 42 spots were available. We will have a total of 140 exhibitors this summer,” said Marketing and PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “This summer, there will be an outstanding variety of art to choose from at the Festival of Arts fine art show. Visitors and art connoisseurs are sure to find unique original works, which would enhance any collection.”

The jurors for the 2018 show include FOA ceramicist Mike Tauber, oil painter Paul Bond, photographer Rick Graves, and outside jurors Creative Director of USC Design Studio Sam Carter, former Director of Irvine Fine Arts Center Wendy Shields, and Arts Coordinator of the Orange County Department of Education Steve Venz.

Juror Mike Tauber explains the FOA jurying process

Tauber explained the FOA’s jurying process as well as his own.

“I’m serving as a juror to commemorate my 20th year at the Festival of Arts. The position carries much weight, responsibility, and an extreme level of thought and focus.

“In jurying, I remove my personal preferences, and review the works analytically. Considerations include content, cohesiveness of the collection, craftsmanship,

execution, expression, and presentation.

“I rely on my formal art training and 30-year career history in all areas of the visual arts industry, both here and abroad. I’ve worked with hundreds of artists, and served on selection committees, and as juror for other shows.

“As jurors at FOA, we work individually, and the points are tallied by the Festival, so no individual juror knows the results.

“The FOA is among the best exhibitions in the Southwest. The quality and diversity of the work is among the finest. We highly value our patrons, and want them to return often - to be amazed, find works they love, and engage with our artists.”

New local artists this year are Sue Thompson, acrylics; Elizabeth Bridy, mixed media; Jorge Burtin, glass mosaic; and Sean Miller, jewelry.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Bridy looks forward to sharing her eclectic work to a larger audience at the FOA

Elizabeth Bridy, mixed media

“Yes, I have applied. It was about five years ago. Since then I have been focusing on my commission works and building my portfolio.

“It means a lot to me - I am very excited and humbled to be a part of this prestigious event. It is a great platform for me to share my works of art with other artists and viewers from all over the world.

“I am filled with gratitude to be in the FOA. My expectations are that the sky is the limit. I have no idea what this first summer will hold for me, but I know I am a dreamer and dreams do come true. I hope to be a part of this fantastic group of artists that are bringing more energy to the FOA in 2018 and beyond.”

As for Birdy’s creative process, she calls it simple, complex, and chaotic.

“I start with an idea or thought and let it manifest and evolve through the colors, materials, and textures. I let my emotions guide the process, working the layers of the piece until I find a place of comfort within the work. I use my paintbrushes, my hands, rags, and much more... It is a therapeutic freedom and emotional channel.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Thompson’s work is reflective of her mother’s photo albums 40s-60s

Sue Thompson, acrylics

Sue Thompson, who regularly shows at the Sawdust, is thrilled to be in the ranks. She is considered a new artist, albeit Thompson did exhibit for one summer in 2008. She talked about the jurying process from the artist’s point of view.

“There are two phases to the jurying. In the fall, the artist application is submitted with three images of your work. This is the first phase where the FOA jury reviews all the images submitted.

“If they are interested in your work, artists receive a notification that you’re moving onto the second phase. In the second phase, the physical jurying, selected artists bring three original pieces of artwork to the festival and leave it for a day.

“That day the FOA jury reviews the artwork and makes their determination of who will be selected to exhibit in the upcoming show. A notification of acceptance or denial is then sent to the participating artists. The whole process is spaced out over about three to four months.

“My recent work is reflective and inspired by my mother’s photo albums from the 40’s 50’s and 60’s

“I’m looking forward participating alongside my peers and friends here in the Laguna Beach art community, interacting with the patrons, and having fun.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

New FOA glass mosaics artist Jorge Burtin has persevered to land in the FOA

Jorge Burtin, glass mosaics

“I have applied before, about five to seven times. I started applying in 2008. My solace all the years I did not make it was I saw the work of the other artists and was honored just to be judged. The quality is so good I would not be able to pick the ones for the show.

“I have been going to the show as a child. My heart fills with joy now being able to show children how art moves the spirit. Being able to share time with people who prioritize the arts is special. Laguna beach is special.

“I paint with tiny cubes of stain glass as my media. Glass is eternal and never fades. Each individual piece is hand broken and hand set.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the artist

Popular artist Sandra Jones Campbell’s “End of Beach Day,” 40”x26”, Giclee/Paper, the artist will celebrate her 29th year at the FOA this summer

Sandra Jones Campbell

“This will be my 29th year in the FOA. It would be 30 but I took a sabbatical one summer. My first year was exciting. I’ve enjoyed over many years the camaraderie of

dear FOA friends, artists and continued social networking that comes with meeting interested art patrons.

“Every summer is different. I look forward to the festive energy that comes from the festival’s variety of talented artists and entertainment.

“In FOA early years, I created my artwork of ‘social scenes’ that has become a signature style.Recent years, I have continued the theme from my yearly one woman show I have with Pacific Edge gallery in February or March.

“However, I like to create a large work that is my FOA “show” piece. The FOA’s and Pageant of the Masters’ theme is Under the Sun; I’m going to create my large painting with that image in mind.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the artist

Longtime exhibitor Tom Lamb’s spectacular aerial landscape photography

Board Member, Tom Lamb, landscape and ethnographic photographer

“I started exhibiting at the Festival in the late 1980s. I was working down the street at SWA and a friend introduced me to the opportunity. I have since not been juried out nor ever looked back, as I’ve spent so many summers at the Festival – it’s become part of our fabric as a family.

“I am working on a new series from late 2017 of aerial abstracts from the Everest Region that are pretty fun and also have begun a new series on the Salton Sea.

“I start preparing before the last summer is over, as I am always working on new ideas and concepts. Over the years, it has become almost a habit as the rough edges have worn off. I don’t stress about what to exhibit as I did early on. It’s now just part of the cycle, as I am continually creating new work and showing what is the best at the time.

“I look forward to re-experiencing our new exhibit grounds now that we have had a summer to adjust and iron out many of the bugs. It was tough for the Festival trying to design the summer exhibit layout on paper – now that the construction is complete, exhibits and operations can spend the time this year required to create the flow, exhibit layout, wayfinding and interpretive planning to make for a great show.”

Lamb said the first few years as an exhibitor he was “pretty clueless.”

His advice to new artists, “Show only your best work – don’t try to second guess what will sell – hopefully out of the thousands of visitors, collectors will find you and your unique style. Ask us that have done this for a while and take a deep breath.”

Until next time…so many talented 2018 FOA artists, so little time!