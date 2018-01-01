El Morro’s Jog-A-Thon was fun on the field

Story and photos by MAGGI HENRIKSON

The annual Jog-A-Thon is the PTA’s biggest fundraiser in support of our schools. We tried to catch up with the little runners at El Morro’s Jog-A-Thon last Friday as they speeded around the field.

Pitching in at the Jog-A-Thon were such luminaries as Wild Wing, the Mighty Duck. There were firefighters, lifeguards, police representatives, and a huge contingent of Marines from Camp Pendleton. The radio station, KX 93.5, was broadcasting live, and there were some 110 sponsor and 18 booths, covering everything from orthodontics to ice cream.

Click on photo for a larger image

Marines from Camp Pendleton encouraged the little runners

One highlight of this year was the sponsor Banzai Bowls. Co-chair of the PTA event, Shanti Schiller, wished a big shout-out to Banzai Bowls owner, Joe Bard, “He doesn’t even have kids in the school, so it’s local business supporting our schools. It was really generous.”

Indeed, Banzai Bowls contributed some 600 bowls for students, parents and volunteers.

Click on photo for a larger image

Wild Wing is a fan of El Morro, too

“It was really great, positive energy at this event,” she continued. “Our goal is to have everyone who participated receive a prize at the awards assembly on April 27.”

Ice cream coupons and bubble wands will be among the prizes, but one lucky go-getter will go home with an iPad, and another with an Angels baseball bat.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Jog-A-Thon is a run with a view

Prizes go to runners making as many laps as they can, with their own sponsors – often a grandparent. Who wouldn’t pitch in a dollar a lap or so, to make programs such as Art Masters, Science on the Go, and even field trips happen?

“Our goal was to raise $60,000 and I think we’ve surpassed that,” said Jog-A-Thon co-chair, Lourdes De Quillien. “It was teamwork.”

This year’s efforts to get the Jog-A-Thon off the ground were important because the monetary goals are the same but the student body is smaller this year. According to De Quillien, last year there were 520 students and this year there are 480. But De Quillien and Schiller made up the difference with parent-power. “Eighteen moms stepped up to help, and the community really got together,” said De Quillien.

Click on photo for a larger image

A firefighter in full gear tries to keep up with the second graders

And fun was had by all. Schiller’s kindergartener and second grader were talking about it for weeks, “They kept talking about how many laps they’re going to do!”

Kudos to the volunteers, the public safety representatives, and all those sponsors who made the Jog-A-Thon happen. But mostly to those little feet running around and around the field. Here’s to the runners, learning about health and fitness while raising money for their favorite school programs.