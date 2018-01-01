LBPD welcomes two new officers into its ranks

LBPD has welcomed two new officers into its ranks, Officer Wad Kraus and Officer Ryan Radel. Both men graduated from the Golden West College Police Academy on March 16.

Courtesy of LBPD

Officer Wade Kraus

Officer Wade Kraus was born in Laguna Beach and raised in Laguna Niguel. His previous employment includes working as a Guest Services Captain for Towne Park Valet Service in Dana Point, a varsity football coach at Dana Hills High School, and an electrician’s assistant for Pacific Coast Electric.

Kraus started his college education at the University of North Dakota and will be completing his Bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University.

Courtesy of LBPD

Officer Ryan Radel

Officer Ryan Radel worked for CARE Ambulance Service as an EMT for four years while completing his Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the California State University of Fullerton.

Prior to that, he worked as an office assistant at a local church, was a line cook in a family restaurant, volunteered at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County from 2011-2014, and also earned his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America.