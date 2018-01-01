Hundreds gather at Main Beach to support March for Our Lives movement

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Hundreds of people flocked to Main Beach Cobblestones this last Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement. Most, if not all, seemed to be in support of more effective gun control laws and a ban on assault weapons. Those who felt differently did not, for the most part, make their opinions known during the gathering.

LBPD spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota tells Stu News that there were no arrests.

“There were a couple of agitators that the PD watched closely but their actions did not warrant arrest or to be detained,” he said.

(After a disturbing personal encounter with one agitator, I must say I was very glad to see the numbers of police officers at the rally and to be reassured later that they knew very well the identity of one particularly loud man.)

The March for Our Lives rallies were, of course, a reaction to the numbers of school shootings in recent years, and specifically to the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February this year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cari Pike

Hundreds gather in front of the Lifeguard Tower to protest gun violence

Laura Manthripragada, a teacher, held a sign that said “Why don’t we put a teacher in every gun shop” – rebutting the idea of guns in the classroom.

“I’m here because it’s just common sense, isn’t it, that guns shouldn’t be so readily accessible?” Manthripragada said. “It’s infuriating, every time [school shootings] happen I get madder. This is relevant to everyone, it’s happening at all schools, not something we can overlook.”

She said she found it invigorating to be present at the rally. “I’m thankful to live in a caring community like this,” she added.

A number of teachers were present, judging by the signs, which included I’m a teacher, not a sniper.

One Laguna resident, a teacher for 37 years, who preferred not to be identified, said, “I support the kids – look what they’ve done nationwide – no more automatic weapons, we don’t need them. Surely this is something everyone can get behind.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Grandmas were also out in force

Grandmas were also out in force. Sally Barron, Julie Phillips and Pauley Kotin have among them 12 grandchildren with a couple of great-grandchildren on the way.

“We’re so proud of young people leading this movement. Our generation has been trailing behind. At the very least, let’s raise the age to 21 [that someone can legally own a gun] and have a real waiting period,” they agreed.

Others spoke of the need to get money out of politics – particularly the NRA’s money – and the importance of closing loopholes in background checks.

Representatives of the younger generation also had their say. Ella (14) and Eliot (13) offered a suggestion that I hadn’t heard before. “They should do follow-up background checks every four years,” Eliot said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Every generation was represented at the rally and had their say

Which would seem to make sense, to have follow-up background checks – especially if you’re a gun owner who nevertheless believes that guns should not fall into the hands of mentally ill people with violent tendencies, or the radicalized, or criminals – all of which circumstances could post-date their purchase of a gun.

But I couldn’t find anyone at the rally who was openly pro-NRA and willing to comment.

The crowd chanted and chatted, dispersing slowly around noon, carrying their handmade signs home, and hope in their hearts.