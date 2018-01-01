Police Files

Downtown clown needs to clean up his act

On Friday, March 23, some clown, yes, in a clown suit, was seen running around downtown causing quite the scene, thrashing trashcans and pulling out trash. The incidents happened in the 200 Block of Park Avenue with myriad trashcans being indiscriminately attacked and rid of their rubbish.

Laguna Beach Police Department received the call at 1:46 a.m., describing the scene of a man in his 40s, dressed in clown regalia, causing the untidy mayhem.

Courtesy of the Internet

Clowning around downtown on Friday (not the real clown, just a representation for illustrative purposes)

LBPD Spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota said, “Officers searched for this clown and they couldn’t find him anywhere. We have never known of a clown doing damage in the city like this.”

“I’ve seen the greeters, I’ve seen mimes, I’ve seen people in front of businesses dressed up in animal suits to generate business…but I’ve never seen a clown digging through trash,” said Sgt Cota.

Obviously, this clown needs to clean up his act.

Laguna residents heard booms when reportedly a balloon collided with power lines, knocking out power

Laguna Beach residents and businesses were without power yesterday, primarily in north, downtown, and central Laguna. In total, the power outages were experienced by approximately 5,200 Edison customers.

According to Sgt Jim Cota, “A balloon appears to have been the cause, seen on the power line above 164 Acacia Drive. A total of three explosions were heard from three power poles. Acacia Drive between Broadway Street to Cypress Drive was closed immediately following the explosions.”

LBPD and LBFD were on the scene until Edison arrived.

Edison’s website reported that there were two separate power outages in Laguna Beach. One outage affected 2,483 customers; the other outage affected 2,790 customers. The outages were first reported at 4:31 p.m., with power trickling back on for different people at different times, until 5:55 p.m., when power was restored to all of Laguna Beach and Acacia Drive was re-opened.

Rich Garrett, a resident on Poplar Street, was in his backyard reading when the explosions occurred.

“I heard it and I was like, whoa, what was that? It didn’t sound like anything familiar. It almost sounded like a big tractor with a shovel on the front of it, just hit the ground to asphalt, because it had sort of a hollow sound to it,” Garrett said. “It happened a total of three times.”

Garrett had no problem putting down his book.

“I was craving an In-N-Out burger anyway, so I decided to leave my house and go get my burger,” he explained.

Edison advises what to do in an outage situation.

“When power outages occur, we ask you to make safety your top concern until our crews can locate and repair damage. Remember: Never go near a downed power line. Restoration times vary depending on the level of damage. Our teams are trained to restore power through a three-phase process to get your lights back on as quickly and safely as possible.”

Cyber criminals stash $48,000 in cash from a local business’s bank account

A local business and business owner had their Wells Fargo business account compromised of $48,700. The fraud incident was reported on Friday, March 23 at 8:01 p.m., in the 900 Block of Hillcrest Drive.

Sgt Cota said, “The business owner has had the same payroll account for over 15 years. Wells Fargo has reimbursed the business owner and has now become the victim. Wells Fargo Bank wants to prosecute.”

The financial loss from cybercrime in the U.S. exceeded $1.3 billion in 2016, a rise of 24 percent, according to a report issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

According to the report, some of the most prevalent and most damaging forms of cybercrimes today include business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, tech support fraud, and extortion.

LBPD detectives are looking into who may have committed fraud against this business. If you have any information, please contact LBPD at (949) 497-0701.

Stolen silver is worth its weight in gold

On Tuesday, March, 20 at 7:29 a.m., a resident in the 1700 Block of Santa Cruz reported that 300 ounces of silver and three watches were taken from their home within the last week. The type of watches and silver items, weighing 18.75 pounds, have not been released.