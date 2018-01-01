Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who doesn’t love these adorable deer? They’ve certainly been noticed.

The first correct answers rolled in early Friday morning to Maggi’s inbox. Number one on the spot was Mary Anne Henderson. Other correct answers came from Kathryn Delp Dew, Beth Johnson, William Kail, Sandi Werthe, John Walker, Ann Hyde, Janene F, Bonnie Drury, and Berta San Miguel.

Thanks for playing! Look for a new challenge on Friday.

Click on photo for a larger image

You will find these deer at the Park Avenue Cottages, on Goff Street