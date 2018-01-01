The rain didn’t dampen turnout at Wellness and Aesthetic Fair: more events to come

Last Thursday, March 22, Dr. Anita Wang hosted a Wellness and Aesthetic Fair at the beautiful location of Wellness, Longevity and Aesthetics at 255 Thalia Street. With staff and local business owners in attendance, attendees were treated to some amazing food from Nirvana Grille, previews of Dr. Wang’s latest treatments, and great conversation with Dr. Wang and her staff.

Submitted photo

The Wellness and Aesthetic people welcome visitors to their fair

Representatives from the Laguna Health Club, Nirvana Grille, Sourced Cuisine, Cho’s Academy and other local businesses were also there to show their support and offer special promotions of their own.

From the busy skincare room to the BTL Exilis Ultra device, patients were able to enter into a raffle to win amazing treatments and receive local offers from neighboring businesses.

Dr. Wang says she is so excited to welcome the community into her practice and she’ll be holding many more wellness events in the upcoming future.

For more information, call (949) 734-0580.