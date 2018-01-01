The British Hair Company invites the public to enjoy an evening of “Blue for the Ocean”

On Saturday, March 31, an event hosted by Hollywood star Richard Burgi and The British Hair Company will offer a spectacular “Blue for The Ocean” theme with great food by Chronic Tacos, cocktails, and live music by The South Laguna Garden Band.

During the evening, there will also be a raffle, and both a live and silent auction from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Many fabulous items will be featured, including from Armani South Coast Plaza, Steve Adam Gallery, Pure Laguna Beach, Katharine Story Boutique, Aveda and, of course, The British Hair Company.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Event will raise funds to keep our oceans healthy and blue

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to The ECO- Warrior Foundation so that their message can be spread to more schools and eco-warriors can travel further afield, making a difference all along our coastlines and eventually worldwide.

The schedule for the evening is as follows: from 4:15 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. there will be a VIP Blow Dry Entry – a $75 donation includes VIP Early Entry, VIP Blow Out, two raffle tickets and two cocktails. There are only 12 spaces available.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be a general entry fee of $35, or $30 in advance. Donation includes entry, two cocktails and two raffle tickets.

Concluding the evening, at 8:15 p.m. there will be a live auction, silent auction results and raffle drawing. Raffle tickets on the night will cost $5 each or six for $25, while the suggested donation for cocktails is $5.

The British Hair Company is located at 750 S. Coast Highway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ecowarrior.ticketleap.com/blue.