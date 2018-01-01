Sue Goetz will speak about Herb Lovers’ Gardens at the Garden Club on Friday, April 13

On Friday, April 13, the Laguna Beach Garden Club presents Sue Goetz, owner of Creative Gardener and author of The Herb Lovers Spa book, as she shares her passion for gardening. Her motto “inspiring gardeners to create” defines all of her talks. Hands-on, how to’s or simply for creative inspiration, her down to earth approach is shared with audiences all over the country.

Trained in horticulture and design, Sue will delve into all the multi-uses of herbs, landscaping, fragrance, healing, edible flowers, seasoning and cut flower abundance.

Sue Goetz, author of The Herb Lovers Spa book

What is the best oregano for cut flowers? How about fennel for attracting butterflies, or parsley for a flower border? Discover something new and useful about herbs in the garden.

Sue, who is based in Washington State, has earned gold medals at the Northwest Flower & Garden Show and specialty awards including the Sunset Magazine award, the Fine Gardening magazine award and the American Horticultural Society Award. She has been named Educator of the Year by Washington State Nursery and Landscape Association and shares her love of the garden and herb growing all over the country.

Sue is a member of Garden Writers of America, and her work has appeared in numerous publications including the Tacoma News Tribune, Seattle Met, APLD Designer magazine, Pacific Horticultural Magazine, and Fine Gardening Magazine.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May, at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. The social meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and the general meeting starts at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome; there is no charge for guests on their first visit. Fantastic garden gloves are only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.