Sailor and surfer Capt Liz Clark visits Hobie Laguna Beach on April 3 with swell tales of the high seas

Hobie Laguna Beach is inviting residents and friends to join them for a fascinating evening with Patagonia Ambassador, sailor and surfer Captain Liz Clark at their location on 294 Forest Ave.

On Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m., Liz will be in the shop reading stories from and signing copies of her new book “Swell.” The event will be open to all ages and free of charge.

When Liz was nine, her family spent a year sailing the Mexican coast. “That trip inspired my dream to sail around the world,” she says. After college, she turned her dream into reality, leaving Southern California in her 40-foot sailboat, Swell.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Captain Liz Clark loves the life aquatic

Now, when not surfing perfect reef passes in the South Pacific, she’s working to raise environmental awareness through writing, film and photography.

Embarking on an adventure that most only fantasize about, Liz Clark set forth from Santa Barbara, California, ten years ago as captain of her 40-foot sailboat, Swell, heading south toward the wonder and learning that lies beyond the unbroken horizon.

In true stories overflowing with wild waves and constant challenges, at the whim of the weather, relationships sweet and sour, nature’s marvels and colorful cultures, Liz captures her voyage in gripping detail in this memoir, sharing tales of sailing in high seas, of solitude and surprises, of finding connection to the Earth and commitment to living in harmony with it.

More than 10 years, 20,000 miles, countless adventures, and one cat later, she’s still out there.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Life on the ocean blue is sweet indeed

Liz will share her stories and sign books, which will be available for purchase at the event. She’s received wonderful praise for her book.

Journeying across the ocean is something most sailors just dream about. I hope to live that dream one day myself. Liz’s journey on Swell is as enjoyable as it is inspiring. Jimmy Buffett, Sailor and Singer/Songwriter

Captain Liz Clark’s intrepid, joyful, courageous, beautifully illustrated, searingly personal, and occasionally harrowing memoir “Swell” is the perfect antidote to any malaise. Life is meant to be a great adventure, not a package tour. Clark’s story will inspire anyone who yearns to be at large in the world—and especially those who dream of a life aquatic.” Susan Casey, author of Voices in the Ocean, The Wave, and The Devil’s Teeth

Liz has excelled as a surfer, sailor, and explorer, but these descriptions do not in any way truly impart the spirit, courage and humility of her life. She is one of those rare people who has chosen to journey far from the comfort and security of the shore, to risk all and follow her heart’s calling. Wayne Lynch, Legendary Surfer

Doors open at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Liz will read excerpts from her book, followed by a Meet & Greet and book signing.

For more information, call (949) 497-3304.