Bets Malone is Mae West in Dirty Blonde at Laguna Playhouse in limited run, April 26-29

Come up and see her sometime – for six performances only, from April 26-29. Laguna Playhouse announces a special event by the Coyote Stageworks, Founding Artistic Director Chuck Yates – a production of Bets Malone starring as Mae West in Dirty Blonde.

Written by Claudia Shear and directed by James W. Gruessing, Dirty Blonde explores the phenomenon of the legendary Mae West, one of America’s most enduring and controversial pop culture icons, in this sparkling romantic comedy with music about a guy, a gal, and their mutual admiration for one voluptuous blonde.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Bets Malone as Mae West

Bets Malone returns to the Laguna Playhouse in a show she performed earlier this year for Coyote Stage Works in Palm Springs.

Steve Gunderson appears as Charlie in the National Tour. Larry Raben as Man returns to the Playhouse after appearing in Ross in Bright Ideas and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Dirty Blonde was nominated in 2000 for a Tony Award for Best Play and a winner of the 2000 Theatre World Award.

The New York Times described it as “Hands down the best new American play of the season...” and said it allowed “…Mae West to shock and delight once again.”

Mae West is back in Dirty Blonde for six performances

Dirty Blonde will perform six performances only: Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.;Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 29, at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $55 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.comor by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices are subject to change. The box office is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days).

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For a listing of the credits of the talented cast, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.