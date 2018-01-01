Barbara’s Column

LOCA is 25 and counting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

LOCA will celebrate its 25th anniversary at a Birthday Bash on Sunday, April 8 at the Kitchen in the Canyon.

Founding members of what was originally called Laguna Outreach for Community Arts will be honored at the fundraiser. Honorees include Jacquie Moffett, Festival of Arts Exhibitor for 50 years; Bill Darnall, a long time exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival and teacher at Laguna Beach High School; Linda Dietrich, former Arts Commissioner and past LOCA president; Chris Krach-Bastien, former LBHS liaison to the Laguna Beach Scholarship Foundation; Sian Poeschl, the city’s Cultural Arts Manager; Peter Tiner, semi-retired art teacher; and artists John Eagle, Anne England, Nan Jacobsen, Julita Jones and Mada Lynch.

“Anne England and I came up with the idea of hiring artists in the off-season to offer art education and be paid for it,” said Lynch. “The artists needed income in the off-season and school art programs were being cut.

“Monica Dunham came up with the LOCA name. She looked it up and one definition was ‘out of one’s mind with excitement and joy.’”

Anne England and Mada Lynch, founders of LOCA

LOCA is now the official name of the group. The original but cumbersome name was abandoned about 18 months ago.

The birthday party will also celebrate the first ever LOCA Artist’s Award: A $1,000 prize for a local artist who has demonstrated exemplary talent and professionalism in Laguna. Lynch and Betty Haight, also an emeritus board member, will present the award.

Works by glassblower John Barber, ceramist Marlo Bartels, sculptor Antje Campbell and painter Kathy Jones will be up for bids at the Bash. A dress constructed by Elizabeth McGhee from crayon wrappers and paper scraps from LOCA workshops will also be featured.

“We are most grateful to everyone who donated to our event and those who are coming,” said LOCA President Carla Meberg.

Lynch said other early participants in LOCA who will be to be remembered at the Bash include past President Sue Linder, artists Hal Atkins, Iris Adams, the late owner of the Art-A-Fair property, Ken Anderson and Mary Bryant, a cartoonist who came up with the idea of the Art Walk, Lynch said, and stored LOCA files, when there was no other place for them.

“We were homeless,” said Lynch.

Lynch recalled the group originally meeting in Hal Lambert’s co-op gallery.

“Now we meet on the third floor of the Wells Fargo Bank,” said Lynch.

The bank also provides exhibition space, an office and storage.

“LOCA’s board of directors has the common denominator of being passionate about the visual arts and Laguna Beach Artists,” said Mike Tauber, a LOCA artist and teacher. “Professional artists, educators, authors, and community leaders serve on the board and are active and accessible to all in our community.”

Mike Tauber recalls the early days of LOCA

Tauber moved to Laguna in 1991. His first big commission was the library at Top of the World Elementary School. A first glance, Tauber found the task daunting.

“I thought there was nothing I could do there,” Tauber said. “There was this ugly old pipe along the ceiling.”

On second thought, Tauber realized there was something he could do. And that old ugly pipe became a bookworm.

“LOCA’s strongest asset is the ability to design custom activities that relate to the diversity of people and places throughout our community,” said Tauber. “Everyone can engage in visual arts. No wonder it keeps thriving and growing.”

LOCA is proud to offer arts classes to Glennwood House residents

Two categories of workshops are offered. The Community Service Program includes classes designed to suit the needs of the participants: Arts in Schools at all Laguna Beach Unified School District campuses, Wayfinders Youth Shelter, Glennwood House, the Boys and Girls Club, TLC and the Laguna Beach Library.

LOCA offers public programs

Public Programs offer classes and lectures for residents and visitors to Laguna: the family-friendly Art and Sea Lions at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Watercolors on the Beach at Treasure Island, Landscapes with the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and Community Day at Laguna Art Museum. Monthly classes are conducted for seniors at the Susi Q.

LOCA’s contributions to Laguna Beach have been recognized by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance and the Patriots Day Parade.

This year LOCA will apply for the first time for a California Arts Council State grant.

“The Festival of Arts gave us our first grant and is still our biggest grantor,” said Lynch.

Memberships in LOCA Art Club are available. Perks include a walking tour in April and the Art of Set Design with the Laguna Playhouse in June.

Senior membership is $40. General Level is $60 and General Level Plus is $120.

Donations are also accepted. LOCA is a tax deductible 501(c)3 educational organization.

Membership and LOCA event information is available on the calendar page of website at www.LOCAarts.org.

Tickets to the April 25 Bash also may be purchased on the website or by calling (949) 363-4700.

