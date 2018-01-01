City Manager’s Update

Third Street Closed on Tuesday, April 3 - From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, Third Street will be closed between Park Ave and Mermaid Street for tree trimming and asphalt repairs. Please use alternate routes. For more information, contact Deputy Director of Public Works, Dale Schuck at (949) 497-0735.

Park Avenue Striping Improvements - On Monday, April 2, minor traffic delays can be anticipated along Park Ave near Tahiti Ave between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. due to roadway striping improvement work. The striping on Park Avenue is being modified in order to address speeding issues of downhill traffic by narrowing the lane width into and around the sharp curve. For questions, please contact Mark Trestik at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0300.

Southern California Edison Pole Repairs - On Saturday, March 31, Southern California Edison will be working at the intersection of Acacia Drive and Cedar Way to repair overhead lines. Electricity to homes and businesses should not be interrupted but a portion of Cedar Way may be closed during the repairs. Notification signs and “No Parking” signs will be posted in the vicinity.

Coast Highway Lane Closure - On April 9 and April 10, the Southern California Gas Company will be working at the intersection of Coast Highway and 5th Ave to repair a leaking valve. The left turn pocket, and southbound number 1 lane of Coast Highway between 4th Ave and 5th Ave, will be closed during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Arts Marketing Workshop - Artists are invited to a free workshop on Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presenters Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson will explore entrepreneurial development, collaboration and opportunity. For more information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at https://clb_artsmarketingworkshop.eventbrite.com. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Art That’s Small at City Hall – Artist Award Reception - The public is invited to an artist award reception on Thursday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. The exhibition can be viewed through April 20. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Friday Flicks at the Forum - The concluding Friday Flick “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang” will be screened on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Run time: 76 min. Unrated. The series has been funded through the generosity of Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield.

Laguna Beach Literary Festival - The public is invited to a free day of readings panels, workshops and craft talks with some of California’s finest writers, hosted by Laguna Beach Poet Laureate Kate Buckley. This special event will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange County Public Library, Laguna Beach Branch, 363 Glenneyre Street. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For more information, visit http://LagunaBeachLitFest.com.

Call to Artists - Council Chambers Banners - The Arts Commission is holding a competition to replace the banners in the Council Chambers. The competition is open to Laguna Beach residents ages 18 and older. Entries must be submitted to the reception desk at Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third Street, by May 14 at 5 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For full guidelines and entry form visit http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art.