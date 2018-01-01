Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester will speak at LBAA’s 12th Annual Art Stars Awards

In true Academy-Award style, the best and brightest of Laguna’s diverse artistic community will be out for the 12th Annual Art Stars, to be held on April 29 at 6 p.m. at [seven-degrees].

Awards in seven categories will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community’s arts and culture in Laguna Beach this last year.

The honored guest speaker will be Grammy award winning singer, Melissa Manchester.

The event includes a red carpet reception with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, dinner and award ceremony.

Visit www.lagunabeacharts.org for more information.