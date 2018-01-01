Print | Email

LBUMC invites residents to an Easter Sunrise service on Main Beach to “celebrate a new day”

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church will set up the cross at Main Beach prior to the congregation’s Easter Sunrise service starting at 6 a.m., April 1. Attendees are invited to bring flowers to adorn the cross.  

Music will be provided by Joyful Noise and communion will be served. Free coffee will also be offered.  

Don’t forget to wear warm clothes and bring a chair and a blanket. At 10 a.m., Easter will be celebrated at LBUMC, 21632 Wesley Ave.  

Pastor Lynn Francis’s sermon is “It’s a New Day.” The Chancel Choir and Bell Choir will perform and the festive service will conclude with “The Hallelujah Chorus.”  

An Easter Egg hunt will then be held for children in attendance.

