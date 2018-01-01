LB HERO FEST seeks entries of short films, art and songs to celebrate heroes around the globe

MY HERO is looking for inspiring short films, art, and songs honoring heroes around the globe. Entries will acknowledge those working for Human Rights, Peace, Environmental Activism, Social Justice, Arts & Science Heroes, and Community & Family Heroes.

Students and community members are invited to submit original work

to The MY HERO Project.

Awards will be given to students of all ages for original art, songs & short Films.

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, May 1.

Short Films: Prizes will be awarded for classroom projects, as well as individual work, for short films 10 minutes or less. Categories include: Documentary - Narrative - Music Video - PSA - Experimental - Animation – VR.

Art: Prizes awarded to student artists in Elementary, Middle, High School and University for portraits and Illustrations of heroism, personal, local and global.

Songs: Prizes will be awarded to students and classrooms. Celebrate unsung, local and global heroes with original songs and music videos.

The 11th Annual Laguna HERO FEST will be held on Saturday, June 2, at the

Forum Theater at the Festival of the Arts grounds at 7 p.m. Short videos, digital art, and original music will be showcased at this family friendly celebration.

Forum Theater is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For details on submissions, go to www.myhero.com/contests.

To register online, go to www.myhero.com/register.