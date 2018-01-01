Harry and Meghan won’t be there, but just about everything else that’s bridal this year will be…

The Laguna Beach Bridal Show suggests that residents celebrate the royal wedding early (in May, Britain’s Prince Harry will tie the knot with American actress Meghan Markle) because, they say, that way local brides-to-be won’t have to wait till then to prove they too can sparkle like a princess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

At the “right royal event” brides-to-be will get the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate towards the ring of their choice, crafted by a local jeweler, in a free prize drawing.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tivoli Terrace, and will feature bridal gowns, tuxedos, jewelry, catering, florists, hair and makeup, and photographers, as well as many more exhibitors.

RSVP online for complimentary tickets. Go to www.bridestodayexpo.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .