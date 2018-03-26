Obituary

Larie Tales

March 26, 2018

On March 26, 2018, Larie Tales, founder of Jeeps R Us, located on Laguna Canyon Road, passed away. Larie was born in Toronto, Canada. He was 76 years young.

The legacy of Jeeps R Us began in 1989 (nearly 30 years ago) with a very determined and talented man by the name of Larie Tales, a professional drag racer and body shop owner. Larie built the first jeep for his lovely wife Vicki and a star was born, so to speak. Jeeps R Us continues to be a brand with global recognition.

Larie is survived by his beautiful wife Vicki, daughter Laurie, son Robert, sister Linda and his brothers Dave and Ed.

Larie’s motto from day one has always been: “If you can dream it, we can build it.” Jeeps R Us will live on. An inventory of Larie’s custom Jeep creations is still available on the lot in Laguna Canyon.

If you would like to share stories about how Larie Tales touched your life, family and friends are planning a date for a tribute, to be announced, which will be held at the Jeeps R Us location in Laguna Canyon, Laguna Beach.

An update will be posted on www.jeepsrus.comor the Instagram page at www.instagram.com/jeepsruslaguna.