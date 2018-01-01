Dianne’s Creature Feature

Beyond Easter, fairytale, and cartoon rabbits: the bizarre side of bunnies

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Bunnies, (known, of course, for their ability to populate rapidly), also populated our childhoods; Peter Rabbit, the White Rabbit and March Hare in Alice in Wonderland, Bugs Bunny, and Thumper in Bambi. In Easter baskets, chocolate bunnies nestled in the middle of jellybeans, peeps, and neon-colored plastic eggs. And didn’t we all have a toy rabbit of one sort or another?

As for the real thing, according to Field Biologist Josie Bennett, Restoration Manager for Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF), the most common ones we see in the Laguna wilderness are the desert cottontails and brush rabbits, also a cottontail (genus Sylvilagus).

Photo by Josie Bennett, LCF

Baby bunny spotted by Josie Bennett near restoration project at Pecten Reef

No surprise that cottontails are named after their tails, which are shaped like a cottony ball. The difference between the desert cottontail and the brush rabbit is that the underside of the brush rabbit’s tail is gray.

When they’re frightened, brush rabbits often thump the ground with a hind foot and may also squeal. Guess it wasn’t a cartoon affectation, Thumper must have been a brush rabbit.

Although we don’t often see hares locally, who hasn’t asked the age-old question, what’s the difference between a rabbit and a hare? For one thing, hares are a separate species (genus Lepus), and are bigger, have longer ears, and are less social than bunnies. Jackrabbits are in this category.

Were-Rabbit: Be afraid, be very afraid…if you’re a vegetable

Bunnies are cuddly and cute, perhaps that’s why it strikes us as bizarre when they’re taken to the darker side. In the children’s books, Bunnicula and The Curse of Were-Rabbit (Wallace and Gromit), the characters are downy bunnies crossed with classic monsters. Fortunately, the only things in danger were veggies.

As documented on www.altaobscura.com, even more frightening than Bunnicula and Were-Rabbit is The Vampire Rabbit of Newcastle in England, a mysterious and grotesque statue perched above the ornate rear door of the historic Cathedral Buildings. It’s been there for over a hundred years, but no one is quite sure why the blood-sucking Lepus was created.

It’s been theorized that the vampire rabbit is, in fact, a hare whose ears were mistakenly put on backwards. A simpler explanation, they say, would be that the rabbit is only meant to represent the coming of spring, invoking the same symbolic association that created Easter. Fuzzy thinking on their part, as it obviously appears more suited to Halloween than Easter.

The Vampire Rabbit of Newcastle in England

However weird The Vampire Rabbit symbol is, even regular rabbits have some strange and quirky qualities. And you can’t make this stuff up.

Spoiler alert, not for the squeamish; rabbits have a habit of eating their own poop. As per www.modernframer.com, the rabbit’s diet is hard to break down, so they have two kinds of poops: one hard dry pellet, and one soft black orb. The rabbit will eat this soft one again, which allows their digestive system another attempt to wring nutrients out of the food. That’s taking recycling to the max.

Another aspect of their constitution, (which may be a huge disadvantage, given they eat their own poop), is that they can’t puke. The reason why seems to be some combination of digestive arrangement (like a powerful block between the stomach and esophagus) and something about their brains that won’t or can’t communicate that kind of command.

At least this next characteristic doesn’t have anything to do with eating or vomiting. Rabbits sleep with their eyes open. They’re an important prey species for lots of predators. In other words, rabbits get eaten a lot, and as one measure of protection, they sleep with their eyes open.

Better to give chocolate bunnies and peeps

As attractive as all this sounds, people still adopt baby bunnies and put them in their children’s Easter baskets, and it’s not always the warm and cuddly gift it was intended to be. Unfortunately, what starts out as an adorable surprise most often ends up forgotten as children go back to school, and the rabbits are neglected, abandoned or surrendered to shelters.

Considering that rabbits have a life span of eight to 12 years, adopting is a long-term commitment.

Last year just before Easter, Ann Marie McKay, President of PUP of Laguna Beach, offered many insights into this adoption problem. “We discourage the purchase of rabbits and chicks during Easter for the same reasons we discourage getting a dog or cat during Christmas. Pets are family members, not objects to be given as gifts. Rabbits purchased as Easter presents may not be neutered or spayed and, well, rabbits do what rabbits do.”

Her last bit of information came as the biggest shock. “It should be noted that rabbits are the third most euthanized animals in shelters, right after cats and dogs. A result of well-meaning, but not well-thought out gifts.”

So maybe the best kind of bunny to put in an Easter basket would be a chocolate or toy one, perhaps a copy of Peter Rabbit, or if the child isn’t easily frightened (and wants to grow up to be John Carpenter), one of the Bunnicula books.

Carrots are devine…You get a dozen for a dime, It’s maaaa-gic! - Bugs Bunny