Police Files

LBPD says aloha to gun-toting man in Hawaiian shirt

It’s bad enough that the suspect was smoking in public, which is illegal in Laguna Beach, but the real smoking gun turned out to be the one he had concealed.

That’s what was discovered on Wednesday, March 28 at 6:39 p.m., when officers contacted two subjects smoking cigarettes while sitting on the roof of a car in the Circle K parking lot, located at the 800 Block of Glenneyre Street.

LBPD spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota explained, “Las Vegas resident Dakoda Scott Mah, 20, was found to have a loaded Glock 19 handgun concealed in his waistband. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.”

Obviously, the smokers were not patrons since Circle K is closed for renovations, so parking there wasn’t the right thing to do either, which sparked another reason for Mah, a truck grill installer, to be grilled.

Mah was booked at the Laguna Beach Police Department and later released. Bail was set at $1,000. The Vegas man must have had Lady Luck on his side: no smoking violation tickets were issued. First offense for smoking in public in Laguna Beach can carry a $100 fine and up to $500 for a third violation.

“If any of our citizens see an individual with a gun or any weapon that can be used in a violent action, please call 9-1-1,” advised Sgt Cota. “If you see anyone smoking in public in Laguna Beach, please call our non-emergency line at (949) 497-0701.”

Battery suspect’s phone leads to his arrest: he gets slapped with assault and a DUI

Early morning Wednesday,March 28 at 1:27 a.m., LBPD responded to a call reporting an assault in the 1400 Block of South Coast Highway.

“Officers responded to the rear of Main Street Bar & Cabaret (aka Bounce). Officers went there in response to the report of an assault and battery that had just occurred,” said Sgt Cota. “The victim suffered minor injuries after confronting the suspect, whom he said was using homophobic slurs towards him and a friend.”

The suspect, Ryan Ross Harris, 22, of Huntington Beach, reportedly punched the victim in the face and then fled the scene, accidentally leaving his cell phone behind. Officers were able to locate him in the 2700 Block of Victoria Drive, as he attempted to flee in a vehicle, said Sgt Cota.

After the victim positively identified Harris as the assailant, Harris was not only arrested for threat of force and battery, but also for a DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that has taken place in town that will not be tolerated. Laguna Beach Police Department acted swiftly in getting the suspect into custody for several charges, while making sure the victim was cared for in an appropriate manner,” said Sgt Cota.

School bus was hit but luckily no one was injured

On Monday, March 26 at 3:09 p.m., a non-injury accident involving a school bus with over 20 kids on board occurred at Aster Street. Luckily, no one was injured.

Deborah Paswaters, who teaches art masters at El Morro Elementary, said, “My daughter was in the bus along with several of my students when the accident occurred.”

“I’d called Durham when she hadn’t arrived home, then finally got through to someone,” she said. “I was informed the bus was hit. We had to wait over an hour before we could take our children off the bus.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Deborah Paswaters

Paswaters’ children Dani and Bear Ward, pointing to “the big scrape”

While everyone seemed physically ok, Paswaters continued, some of the children were obviously shaken and emotional.

“It got swiped turning right onto Aster Street on the lower right side of the middle of the bus,” Paswaters said. “The kids were being good spirits and good sports.”

LBPD is not only outstanding in service but also at getting a laugh on social media

While humor is not a requirement to be an LBPD officer, it might just win the department an award.

“The LBPD Media Team is honored to be named as a finalist for a 2018 Golden Post Award in Best Use of Humor on Social Media” from Government Social Media,” said LBPD in a recent Facebook post.

Laguna’s entry was “Crime Reports with a Literary Twist.”

The GSMO recognized the LBPD for “how we effectively communicate our crime log with some light humor,” said Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator.

The Government Social Media Organization (GSMO) is an advisory institute and networking group for government social media managers nationwide.

The GSMO award committee reviewed 175 entries to select finalists in five categories. The winners in each category will be revealed during a ceremony at the 2018 Government Social Media Conference & Expo (GSMCON) in Denver, Colorado on April 25. #Lagunaforgold!