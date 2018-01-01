Boys & Girls Club announces Open House and Talent Search for “KidChella” festival, April 13

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is happy to announce an open-house music and arts festival, “KidChella”, celebrating the talents of our youth on Friday, April 13 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon branch.

This free public event will be a sensory overload full of music and dancing demonstrations, tasty food, and so much more. It will prove to be the ultimate celebration of talent, invoking every child’s freedom of expression and free spirit.

The Club continues to look for school-age performers, grades Kindergarten through 12th. If interested, please reach out to event organizer, Jesus Villegas, via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 494-2535 x7940.

Boys & Girls Club talented performers, Layla Yee and Christian Barriga

The Club will have games available and, of course, the talent showcase – singing, dancing, magic tricks etc. – and all are welcome to be a part of the event. The talent show portion is open to all youth in the community, no membership is required to participate, and friends and family are invited to attend as well.

KidChella is also an opportunity for the community to check out the organization’s 24,000 square foot facility as they prepare for jam-packed, fun-filled summer camp programs beginning June 25 at all three branches – with weekly, all-day (7 a.m. – 6 p.m.) rates as low as $150 per week, $40 per day.

For more information, please contact guest services at (949) 494-2535 or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.