Miscellany, an exhibit by designer & director GMUNK, opens at LCAD Gallery with reception on April 5

Laguna College of Art and Design’s BFA program in Graphic Design + Digital Media is proud to present Miscellany, an exhibition showcasing a wide range of works by the talented designer and director GMUNK. The exhibit will run from Thursday, April 5 – April 26. The opening reception will be held at the gallery on Thursday, April 5 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

GMUNK (Bradley G. Munkowitz) has designed and directed campaigns for Audi, Windows and many music videos; he will exhibit his infrared photography and art pieces at LCAD Gallery.

As its name suggests, Miscellany will feature a variety of works, from GMUNK’s legendary infrared photography from places like Iceland and Alaska to a projection mapped sculptural display window.

The exhibition also includes GMUNK’s optical experiments in geometric prints and a custom projection mapped and computer numerical controlled (CNC) milled sculpture completed in collaboration with longtime friends Phil Reyneri from Lightform and Peter Clark from www.callmeclark.com.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave, (949) 376-6000 ext. 289.

For more information, go to www.lcad.edu.