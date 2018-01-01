The unbearable lightness of being, when you’re homeless; and the joy of feeling grounded

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Russell, one of the dozen-plus homeless people mingling with residents at a neighborhood barbecue at Heisler Park last Friday, tells me, “After I got out of prison in 2009, I didn’t know where to go. I’ve been everywhere, here, there...I used to work in Laguna before…and now, coming back, when I go to the ASL, I cry. I cry when I get there and I cry when I leave. Because people care.”

For so long, he says, he felt lost, “like a feather in the wind.”

Buffeted by time, circumstance, and bad choices, he now feels grounded. “I’m clean, I’m getting more focused.” He points around him, to one person after another. “My support network. I’m so grateful. I can’t describe it, how grateful I am.” His voice shakes. “I’m going to be alright.”

I didn’t ask why Russell had been in prison. On this lovely day, in this convivial atmosphere, why ask a (sober) man with happy tears in his eyes the reason for his incarceration nearly 10 years ago?

What matters at this moment is Russell’s sense that he is finally part of a community. That there are people around him who see him as a person – not an abstract problem to be solved – and who are rooting for him, something he’s not often experienced in his lost and lonely life.

Click on photo for a larger image

The vibe at the barbecue was “family reunion”

Laguna locals are here at Heisler Park to meet their neighbors, the homeless men and women more often ignored. The community event was organized by Don Sciortino of Net-works and co-sponsored by Stu News Laguna and KX 93.5 FM.

The air is giddy with the scent of barbecue and swirl of animated chatter; the vibe is family reunion. Beachy clothes, worn by all, and the tanned skin of either sunbathers or those unwillingly exposed to too much of the outdoors, make it virtually impossible to tell who is homeless and who is not.

Resident Cathy Frost says, “This is really good. I’m so glad I came. It’s great to see residents recognize the homeless as people, individuals. Because they are individuals. To see how supportive people are, how willing to listen, it’s wonderful.”

As with all family reunions, there are plenty of characters to be seen (and enjoyed). One of those homeless characters is Rock & Roll Rick. Known around town for his musical skills, Rick was one of the ASL residents who opened for Eric Burdon and the Animals last year.

“He sings House of the Rising Sun lyrics to the tune of Amazing Grace,” Don Sciortino, who has materialized at my elbow, tells me. He pats Rick encouragingly on the arm, and wanders off to socialize with others.

Don is the magician who made this happen, who trusts that if you put people together, better understanding of each other’s views will be the result – at least for some, and at least for a while. He’s not naïve. But he is optimistic. He’s created programs that connect people who need workers with homeless people who need work. He’s witnessed the confidence that comes with feeling needed, productive.

But first must come acceptance, a willingness on both sides to trust in the possibility of redemption, and that’s what this barbecue is all about.

Click on photo for a larger image

Don Sciortino, Net-Works founder, assistant pastor Paul, and Patrick Giacomo of The Kitchen in the Canyon host the event

Volunteer Kiana Moore, 16, one of the people that Russell pointed out as part of his support network (he called her the “bacon and bagel lady”), says she started out serving breakfast at Main Beach on Saturday mornings as part of her ministry.

“Soon I realized that ‘the homeless’ are just people – they’re human, they’re fun, silly, sad, they have their highs and lows.” I ask how she responds to people who say that she shouldn’t serve food to people who (mostly) don’t work.

She shrugs. “I’m a Christian, I don’t judge, you can’t know everyone’s story.”

She recalls a kid called Daniel who used to come to the breakfasts. “We both love skateboarding. I liked talking to him. He’s a dreamer,” Kiana says, “one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Daniel’s parents, drug addicts, kicked him out of his home at 13, and subsequently he landed on the streets, doesn’t know where he’s going next, sometimes lands in jail – another one lost, another feather in the wind.

“You bond, you know,” Kiana says. “You understand as much as you can, of a life like that, how hard that is. No family, no place to call home, no one to embrace you.”

Click on photo for a larger image

A barbecue setting is a great way to meet your neighbors

Wandering around, I bump into Emanuel. I recognize him from my reporting on Helping Hands From the Homeless, which connects ASL residents with locals who need workers. “Hey, how are you?” I ask. “Still working with Helping Hands?”

Emanuel says, “Well, I’ll be window-washing and so on, but I’m trying focus on my music too.”

Spoken like a true artist, his words not so different from friends of mine with day-jobs who are trying to focus on their novels, too.

Wendy Potter’s daughter, Samantha Ferri, who lived at Glennwood House for several years and will soon graduate from UCLA’s Pathways, is having a great time.

“She’s always liked to hang with the homeless,” Wendy says. “I used to worry, but she feels so accepted, they look out for her, she never feels frightened, she’s loved talking to them since her teens.”

Ironically (some would say), her friendship with homeless folk has made her very aware of the importance of not doing drink or drugs, her mom says. “I’m proud of her. After graduation it looks like she’ll get a job at Ronald Reagan Medical Center.”

It’s not a big leap to imagine a special needs child like Samantha finding herself on the streets, if she weren’t fortunate enough to be born into a family with resources and more importantly, love to spare.

As for homeless “problem” – “It’s just…Laguna,” Wendy says. “It’s part of who we are, that we take care of people.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Net-Works creates ways for homeless people to earn money, either through physical labor or the creation of street art such as bracelets

Bill Smith, semi-retired doctor from Kansas, pats me on the shoulder. He has a story to tell.

“I found myself being unusually intolerant when I moved to Laguna and saw homeless people gathering at Heisler, right in my view,” he says. “I’ll be honest, I felt disgusted.”

And then he connected with Don Sciortino.

“I decided, ok, this is my opportunity to gain greater insight into what’s going on. What I’d like to see is a demographic study so we know who these people are, why they are here. Let’s centralize healthcare services to be more efficient. Let’s offer immunizations – that’s a quick and easy way to get a toehold into the state of health of many of these people, and it’s important, too.”

He gestures around him at the chattering crowd. “This, this is such a beautiful window into their lives, a great way to meet them on their terms. I hope others can follow this pathway I’ve taken, of acceptance. Don and Karen [Sciortino] make it easy, they lead the way.”

His voice thickens with emotion. “I look around,” he says, “and I see some miracles about to happen.”

As I leave, I catch sight of Russell. He’s talking to Rock & Roll Rick. Both have plates of macaroni in their hands, and they’re laughing, heads thrown back: for the moment, just your average Joes having a good time on a sunny Friday afternoon with friends and family.