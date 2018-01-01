Ten common signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s
UCI MIND website explains that these are the behaviors most likely to indicate Alzheimer’s:
Memory loss significant enough to disrupt daily life and activities
Difficulty planning, or solving problems
Challenges carrying out familiar tasks
Confusion or disorientation regarding time and place
Difficulty understanding visual images and spatial relationships
New problems with speaking or writing
Forgetting and misplacing things, while losing the ability to retrace steps
Decreased or poor judgment
Withdrawal from activities (social, work, etc.)
Changes in mood and personality.
