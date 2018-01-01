Print | Email

Ten common signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s

UCI MIND website explains that these are the behaviors most likely to indicate Alzheimer’s:

Memory loss significant enough to disrupt daily life and activities

Difficulty planning, or solving problems

Challenges carrying out familiar tasks

Confusion or disorientation regarding time and place

Difficulty understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with speaking or writing

Forgetting and misplacing things, while losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from activities (social, work, etc.)

Changes in mood and personality.

