Suzie's ARTiculation

Arts Commission unanimously approves expansive mural project in Laguna’s Arts District

By SUZIE HARRISON

Some of the longtime dreams and creative vision for Laguna’s Civic Arts District are closer to becoming a reality with the approval of an exciting mural project along Laguna Canyon Road. On Monday, March 26, the City’s Arts Commission unanimously approved temporary murals for up to five years for the Laguna Creative Ventures properties, located between 891 and 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Owned by prominent local businessman Mo Honarkar, CEO and President 4G Ventures, his plans have always been to revitalize the Arts District.

Mark Orgill, former owner of [seven-degrees] and current Creative Ventures Board Chair, talked passionately about the project, stressing that it’s well overdue. Actually, it is more than 22 years in the making, since he and his wife Dora Orgill founded the Civic Arts District Association.

“With the Honarkars’ recent acquisition of the properties in the Laguna Arts District, it will allow the vision of what the district was meant to be finally come to fruition as we begin a new chapter in Laguna,” said Orgill. “These mural installations celebrate that new chapter.”

Five renowned artists were chosen for the Summer of Color mural project, including LCAD graduate Beau Stanton, San Diego artist Casey O’Connell,San Francisco artist Chad Hasegawa, South African artist Faith47, and Spanish artist Okuda. Project curators Torrey Cook, Artists Republic, and Ben Rubin, Elephants & Castles, helped choose these well-respected and talented local, national, and international muralists.

“For the Summer of Color, each artist has taken the canyon into consideration in their creative process, the natural beauty, which in reality dwarfs all the buildings below,” said Cook. “The murals will be an accompanying serenade to tie in the beauty of nature with the quality of art that Laguna as a community is known for. We are thrilled that the Laguna Beach Arts Commission feels the same way about the excitement of this project, calling it ‘a dream project come true.’”

Each artist has seen videos of the area, photos of the architecture and the backdrop of the canyon to keep in mind with their proposals.

Cook went over the proposed murals at the Commission meeting. For the 859 Laguna Canyon Road property, Laguna Beer Company, Stanton’s “Untitled” piece was chosen.

“Stanton, an LCAD graduate, has become internationally renowned for his murals throughout the world. He’d be really happy to be back. He proposes to do art on two walls that are on that corner location,” Cook said. “Currently, it’s a blue tile mosaic. The property owners will be capping it, so that won’t be touched.”

Because these are temporary, at any time there needs to be a change it can come down.

For 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Art-A-Fair, the removal of the existing mural by Mary Ellen Werhli is planned.

“This is a really exciting one for us, proposed by Spanish artist Okuda. This would be the biggest project out of this series. Okuda is very well known for transforming buildings,” Cook said. “So when we started to talk about this project, we were discussing how to create a new façade that houses the Art-A-Fair, so that we could bring more attention to the summer Festival, and [encourage] a variety of people to come through, [so we wanted] something bright, bold, and colorful. The idea is for him to come in and do the façade at the AAF building, the north facing front façade as well as the west facing wall.”

Curator Ben Rubin believes it’s time for Laguna to step up.

“As a pioneering city in showcasing new artists and art genres it would be timely to embrace the new contemporary mural art scene, which thrives in many other cities around the world,” Rubin said.

“The benefits to Laguna Beach as a community with the potential of a large influx of new visitors can only [enhance] its standing as one of the international destination art cities in the US,” Rubin said.

Submitted photo

Spanish artist Okuda, whose work can be seen all over the world (including this mural “Lion” in Arcugnano, Italy), plans to bring life and color to Laguna’s Arts District

Orgill stressed the importance of the murals for the community.

“We’d like to see Laguna become what its heart once was, a place that promotes all things creative. It needs to look and feel like a place where creative people want to live and work and like a place where people who invest and consume creativity want to continue with that investment and consumption,” Orgill said.

City Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl said, “Just to clarify, this is not a requirement that the City has placed on the property. It is the property owners who want to enliven their space through public art. This isn’t Art in Public Places, this isn’t a requirement of the City, this is purely a property owner wanting to do something to their property.”

The mural project will be funded entirely by 4G Ventures.

Hasty Honarkar, Vice President, 4G Ventures, and Laguna Creative Ventures Creative Director said, “We are genuine in trying to bring art back to our properties and to the arts district as a whole, especially year-round as opposed to just in the summer months. We are trying to bring new art to the arts district, because it needs it now more than ever. Our goal is to intrigue the community as well as inspire the next generation of Laguna artists and creative, through existing and new mediums.”

Until next time…so many exciting murals, so little time!