Square Roots improv classes for kids and Spamalot auditions (also for kids) are coming up soon

Square Roots Theatre Education for kids is now open for registration for spring improv classes. These classes are weekly, on Tuesday afternoons, and will take place from April 10 - June 13 for kids ages 6-18.

“Explore the elements of improvisation where you will learn the core fundamentals and principles of improv, focusing on various games and exercises that encourage trust, communication, agreement (“yes and”), active listening, character, and making your scene partner look good. We will create characters and stories through improvisation games and story telling, all culminating in an improv performance showcase during our class time,” the website notes.

Additionally, Square Roots will be putting on the show Spamalot – a kids’ version – with performances Fridays through Sundays on July 20-22 and 27-29. Currently the theatre is looking for people to audition. Auditions will take place on Friday, April 21 starting at 4 p.m., and on Saturday, April 21 starting at 10 a.m.

Callbacks will be on Sunday, April 22 starting at noon. Additional callbacks may be held at other upcoming times.

No Square recommends that would-be actors prepare approximately 32 bars of a musical theatre song. There will be a pianist but no transposing. Young auditioners may also use their own pre-recorded accompaniment track, played on their device. A speaker will be available. Bring sheet music in the correct key, or an accompaniment track, with no other voices on the recording. No CDs. Provide a photo and resume if possible. Also, those who audition must list conflicts occurring during the rehearsal and performance period on the conflict calendar.

To register for classes or for more information on auditions, visit www.nosquare.org.