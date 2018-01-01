Family Art Studio takes place at LAM on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.: free with advance reservation

Family Art Studio is a hands-on art-making program offered by Laguna Art Museum on the third Sunday of every month from 2 to 4 p.m. The next one takes place on April 15.

Children and families create a piece of art from start to finish, inspired by one of the exhibitions in the museum. Art projects are designed for all ages and are supervised by members of the Laguna Art Museum Arts Council. All materials are provided.

Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Please visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org to register.

