Help end mammogram screening confusion: UC Irvine and NIH team up on research study

Help end mammogram screening confusion: UC Irvine has teamed up with NIH to develop a “Wisdom” research study designed to clarify guidelines and gauge your personal risk of breast cancer. The program is being led by Laguna Beach resident Dr. Hoda Anton-Culver, a professor and director at UC Irvine School of Medicine.

Women can participate in Wisdom who are between 40-74 years old and have never had breast cancer. All of the steps to enroll can be completed at home at www.wisdomstudy.org.

On the site, participants will be directed to complete a health history questionnaire. They will then be placed randomly in one of two study groups, either Annual Screening or Risk-based Screening, with an equal chance of being assigned to either group.

For scientific reasons, it is important to have as many women as possible assigned to each group, randomly. However, Athena Breast Care Network respects the preference of its patients so if a participant strongly favors one screening schedule over the other, they may choose their own study group.

The study calls for five years of ongoing participation.

For more information, email wisdomstudy@uci.edu, call (855) 729 2844 or visit www.wisdomstudy.org.