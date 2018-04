Generous reward is being offered for missing poodle named Pudding

A local family reported their poodle missing on Sunday, and is asking for the community’s help in bringing him home.

Pudding weighs about 20 pounds.

He’s a poodle mix, very sweet, and wears a black collar with tags. He went missing from a home on Anita Street on Easter Sunday at 2:30 pm.

Please call or message Jennifer Dudley at (949) 303-8568 with any information.