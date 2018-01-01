For fifth year, Laguna Beach vows to defend “Most Water Wise City” title, challenge runs April 1 - 30

Mayor Kelly Boyd vows to defend Laguna Beach’s title of “Most Water Wise City” for the fifth time. He joins mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. In return, residents can win $5,000 toward their home utility payments, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes. Plus, one lucky charity will receive a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to serve the community.

The annual challenge, which runs April 1 - 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign to determine which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

“Last year, Laguna Beach residents made 6,286 pledges to cut water use by 32.6 million gallons of water over the next year,” stated Boyd. “Thanks to their efforts, Laguna Beach was named one of five national winners and secured its fourth win since the contest’s inception.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Take the water pledge

The Challenge goes beyond recent drought issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities – from how we grow food to reducing polluted runoff. Last year, residents from over 4,800 cities in all 50 US states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 2.2 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 52 million pounds, and prevent more than 114,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds.

While Californians have seen record rainfall during last year’s winter, LB residents remain committed to saving water. Due to the state’s history of drought, water conservation has become part of the Laguna lifestyle.

“Our residents understand that they must continue to save water during periods of heavy rain to get us through the dry periods that are inevitable in California,” stated Renae Hinchey, general manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District. “This ongoing effort is important for long-term water reliability.”

To participate, residents enter online at www.mywaterpledge.com, and then make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of LB. Residents who take the Challenge are entered in drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and the Grand Prize $5,000 home utility bill payment.

Don’t be a drip, save water, and make Mayor Boyd proud

The Challenge also gives residents a chance to nominate a deserving charity that would benefit from receiving a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and features additional resources for residents to take their commitment of conservation even further, from regional water and energy resource issues to cost-saving tips at home.

The Seventh National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 22,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of LB. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

Wyland Foundation: Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The Foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. www.wylandfoundation.org.