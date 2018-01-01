Tree Identification Walkabout takes place on Sat, April 14: Enjoy a casual, informative stroll around town

The Laguna Beautification Council offers a fun, informative stroll along the downtown streets of Laguna on Saturday April 14 at 10 a.m., during which participants will learn a great deal about the trees they pass by every day.

The Tree Identification Walkabout will be guided by Prof. Chris Reed. Chris will identify the scores of different trees planted on private and public spaces in Laguna Beach. He’ll also provide guidance on which trees you might plant in your yard, and on pruning trees as well.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

You won’t see this ailing New Zealand Christmas tree: shortly after the last walk, it was removed…Chris will tell you why it wasn’t doing well

The Walkabout begins at 10 a.m. and takes approximately one to two hours. Meet at 670 Catalina. Street parking should be available.

LBBC asks that participants wear walking shoes, and a hat. LBBC will provide complimentary tree guides. RSVP to email below or call to reserve your place. Group size will be limited. You’ll be sent a Tree Identification Guide when you RSVP.

For more information and to RSVP, contact George Weiss at (949) 295-0832 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .