Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi thought this spot would be a little trickier – but that was not the case. Lots of our readers had good guesses, and several were right on target.

Thanks for checking in: Sally Barron (winner, first place!), Chris Prelitz, Jennifer Baker, Quentin Kunaka, and Kristen Purll.

The bench pictured here was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Brantlee Griffith, and is located in the front garden at Neighborhood Congregational Church.

Thanks for playing! Look for a new challenge on Friday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Handmade bench, located at Neighborhood Congregational Church