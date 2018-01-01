Josh Nelson, widely acclaimed Modern Jazz pianist, performs “The Sky Remains” on April 11

World-renowned pianist-composer-bandleader Josh Nelson will perform on April 11 at the next Jazz Wednesdays event hosted by Laguna Beach Live~.

Born and raised in Southern California, Nelson has performed with some of the most respected names in jazz, including having toured with legendary vocalist Natalie Cole for six years.

Submitted photo

Pianist Josh Nelson

Nelson’s latest, 2017’s The Sky Remains, is his love letter to Los Angeles. The third in his Discovery Project series, it unearths hidden gems and little-known stories about the composer’s hometown. From the lurid tale behind benefactor and namesake of LA’s famous Griffith Park to the sad transition of wondrous Pacific Ocean Park to an eyesore on the beach to the forgotten, bittersweet story of Mack Robinson – all are represented in this work.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is held in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Cyn Rd. Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

A full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned.

Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.