Monumental art in Heisler Park: Do you recognize these images?

Photos by Tom Berndt

Reader Tom Berndt sent us these images of some of the art in Heisler Park, near the amphitheater. We asked the City’s Cultural Arts Manager, Sian Poeschl, to provide some context for us.

“The ceramic pieces are by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr, who are Laguna Canyon residents and exhibit at the Festival of Arts,” Sian explains. “The pieces reflect how nature influenced the design of machinery, how spider webs were used for the design of cogs.

“But the pieces are also a reaction to the poem on the nearby plinth called “Giggle Crack” by Shelley Cooper that was commissioned by the City for Heisler Park (funded through a donation by Mark Porterfield).”

Looking closely, the observer will see how literature has been incorporated into the art form.

“The artists have embedded verses of the poem into the work. You can sit on the bench and feel as though your feet are in the water with shoals of fish swimming around your toes,” Sian says. “The City Council approved on Tuesday for the Schoenherrs’ work to be extended to include the stage in the amphitheater, funded through a donation by resident John Wolf.”

“The glass bench is by Laguna artist team Gavin Heath and Larry Gill. Gavin is a native of South Africa and Larry is from northern California,” Sian adds. “The piece encapsulates the tide pools in glass. You feel as though you can reach in and touch the creatures without ever getting wet.

“Each piece was hand blown by Gavin – you can only imagine the weight of those intricately designed pieces weighing heavily at the end of the glass blowing pipe. The bench is shaped like a surfboard - ask anyone at Brooks Street if Gavin can surf!”

This bench was privately funded.

“It’s interesting when people discuss local versus outside artists, I don’t think people realize how many local artists’ work we actually have in the collection,” Sian observes.