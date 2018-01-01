Police Files

Unlucky 17 for Hobie vandal caught on video breaking bad

On Friday, March 30 at 9:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shattered front window at Hobie Surf Shop on Forest Avenue.

Initial witness reports indicated that four male subjects may have been associated with the crime. When LBPD located the subjects a few blocks away, they fled from the officers, but two were caught and detained. It turned out that they were juveniles in possession of alcohol. At the time, there was nothing linking them to the vandalism. They were transported to the police station where parents were notified to pick them up.

So the minors were in the clear, when officers cleared the business and found no one inside, and no evidence that any suspects made entry.

On the scene shortly after the incident was Hobie owner Mark Christy. “Police responded and called me even before we got the alarm call. We have high-definition cameras all over all of our stores, so they had a clear image of the guy within five minutes of the incident,” said Christy.

The surveillance video showed a male suspect kick the window, breaking it. He was described as a white male, wearing a black shirt with the number 17 on it, black pants, and black shoes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

The window at Hobie Surf Shop boarded up the morning after

Less than an hour later, at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man disturbing the peace at Laguna Beach Brewery & Grille located in the 200 Block of Ocean Avenue. The man matched the exact description from the surveillance video down to a T, a black tee jersey with the number 17.

Officers detained and arrested Los Angeles resident Jeremiah Johnson, 32, for felony vandalism.

“Johnson seemed as though he had been drinking. He did not mention any other motivating factors for the vandalism,” said LBPD’s Jordan Villwock. “Johnson was uncooperative with officers.”

Bail was set at $20,000.

“It was an incredible response by the police department and I suspect a moment the perpetrator will regret,” said Christy.

Plans go up in smoke, lead to felony charges for Laguna Beach man

Not only is smoking unhealthy, it can also lead to an arrest as LBPD can attest from an incident that occurred in the 200 Block of Ocean Avenue, outside of Hennessey’s Tavern, on Sunday, April 1 at 10:36 p.m.

Brian Patrick Taylor, 44, of Laguna Beach, was smoking in public when officers made contact with him for the LBMC violation he had in hand – Smoking in Public.

While detained, the officers discovered Taylor was on probation out of San Luis Obispo. During a search, a fixed blade knife was located, which was a violation of his probation for carrying a weapon.

Taylor was then placed under arrest and transported to the Laguna Beach Jail. During a more thorough search, methamphetamine was discovered in his sock. As a result, he was charged not only with the violation of probation misdemeanor, but also with a possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor and last, but hardly least, a felony charge for bringing a controlled substance into jail.

No bail was set. “Probation violations are 99.9 percent no bail,” explained Villwock.

Hippity hop, LBPD plays Easter Bunny at the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Boys & Girls Club

Easter came early for the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club when Laguna’s finest, LBPD, hosted its second annual Easter Egg Hunt last Thursday after school.

The Easter Bunny brought a bounty of candy in his basket with hundreds of eggs hidden with candy and other goodies inside.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Not only that, four “golden eggs,” two eggs for each age group, were hunted down with a big cash prize of $10 in each egg, surprise!

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

However, the generosity didn’t end there. When one Club member didn’t collect any eggs in time, LBPD decided to put together a fifth “golden egg” with $5 inside. This brought the total cash pot to $45 between all five lucky recipients, and LBPD’s Station Number is 45…how fitting. The kids surely gave the LBPD high-fives, 45 times over at least.