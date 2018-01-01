Part II Brain Health: Seniors get answers at UCI MIND “Ask the Doc” Q & A session at Susi Q

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Every 65 seconds, someone in the US develops Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and currently, 5.7 million Americans are living with this disease. Given these staggering statistics (as per www.alz.com), it seems impossible for anyone to remain untouched in some way, whether it be as a caretaker, family member, or friend.

And obviously, given the capacity crowd at UCI MIND’s recent “Ask the Doc” Q & A session, few in the audience have remained unscathed.

Due to the volume of the questions and answers fielded during the program, this is a second part of Brain Health, “Ask the Doc” hosted by Susi Q and featuring a panel of experts from UCI MIND (UCI Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders).

As reported last week, the audience arrived armed with impressive questions for the doctors; moderator, Joshua Grill, PhD, co-director of UCI MIND, and a panel consisting of Assistant Clinical Professor, Aimee Pierce, MD, Senior Neuropsychologist UCI MIND, Malcolm Dick, PhD, and Lindsay Hohsfield, PhD, post-doctoral scholar, neurobiology and behavior.

First identification of Alzheimer’s as a disease

Looking at the statistics, there’s no doubt that this is a devastating disease, but when did it come to the attention of doctors?

Turns out that Alzheimer’s was first identified more than 100 years ago by Dr. Alois Alzheimer, a German neuropsychiatrist, in a female patient with cognitive impairment. After her death, he found atrophy and the two hallmark neuropathological signs of AD, amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, in her brain.

AD was originally thought to be a rare pre-senile dementia. Until the 1970’s, most cases of senile dementia were attributed to arteriosclerosis. Today, AD is recognized as the primary cause of cognitive impairment in older adults.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jo Ekblad

(L-R) Joshua Grill, PhD, Malcolm Dick, PhD, Ann Quilter, Lindsay Hohsfield, PhD, Aimee Pierce, MD

The questions start rapid fire, with multiple hands in the air throughout the presentation.

Q: What is the relationship between Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Dystonia?

A: Both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are neurodegenerative diseases. Dystonia is a phenomenon involving abnormal posture and movement and can happen in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, but they are three separate issues

Q: What causes the accumulation of the proteins [the plaques and tangles in the brain]?

A: We do not yet fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s, but it is clear that it develops as the result of a complex series of events that take place in the brain over a long period.

Essentially, every person with AD has accumulations of amyloid plagues (comprised of the toxic beta-amyloid protein) and neurofibrlllary tangles (aggregates of the tau protein) in the brain. The abnormal accumulations cause neuron cells to die, leading to dramatic shrinkage and cell loss affecting areas of the brain that are responsible for memories, thoughts, sensations, emotions, and movement.

Head trauma can increase the risk of accumulating amyloid plaques, and there are other risk factors as well. Genetics plays a part.

Risk factors and ways to lower chances of developing Alzheimer’s

Q: What are the risk factors, and what can one do to lower the chances of developing Alzheimer’s later in life?

A: Lead a healthy lifestyle by getting enough sleep, exercise, eat a healthy diet, avoid high cholesterol and high blood pressure, be mentally, physically, and socially active. Avoid food high in sugar, mid-life obesity, and smoking. It’s never too early or too late to start.

Q: What role do contact sports play in the development of dementia?

A: Severe and repeated blows from sports such as hockey, boxing, and football cause CTE, but it’s not so clear-cut with other sports. (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma, often athletes.)

Early diagnosis of brain health is key: It may not be Alzheimer’s

Q: Can Alzheimer’s be reversed?

A: There’s no evidence that it can, but we are desperately searching for the abnormal protein that causes cell death. Many disorders could be causing the memory problem and cognitive disorders, and it doesn’t mean that it’s Alzheimer’s, so it’s important to get into a research study to get a diagnosis. We can’t emphasize enough the importance of early diagnosis to find out if we’re addressing a correctable disorder. There are a number of benefits of coming in early.

Q: Can you die directly from Alzheimer’s?

A: At the moderate stage, a patient could die from a driving accident or wandering and not being to remember how to get home. At the severe end stage, Alzheimer’s spreads to the basic areas of the brain that control swallowing, appetite, and breathing.

Q: Does olive oil help the brain?

A: There have been studies done on the effects of different diets. The Western diet of red meat, fatty foods, and sweets may accelerate the disease, but studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet, MIND diet, consisting of vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, olive oil, and limiting alcohol to one glass a day, reduces the risk of cognitive disorder and improves cognition.

Death with Dignity Act: A possibility for Alzheimer’s patients?

Q: Regarding the Death with Dignity Act, is there a point in time when an Alzheimer’s patient can legally decide to end his/her life?

A: It’s highly unlikely that anyone with Alzheimer’s could use this law in its current form, because the patient must be cognizant.

Q: What is the effect of strenuous exercise on brain health?

A: Alzheimer’s Disease is in part caused by the death of cells in a specific portion of the brain, and there have been studies showing exercise can help generate new cell growth in that area. Studies suggest that brain health may be different for older adults who exercise versus those who do not.

Q: What is the role of the immune system in Alzheimer’s?

A: It plays a strong role. One of the characteristic features of Alzheimer’s disease is inflammation in the brain. Inflammation is controlled by the immune system, and the primary immune cells in the brain are known as microglia. Inflammation is the normal response of the body to infection or injury and is turned off after the condition is resolved. In Alzheimer’s disease, however, inflammation in the brain remains high, possibly contributing to disease progression.

Role of medications in Alzheimer’s

Q: Do statins raise chances of getting dementia?

A: In cases where statins have been stopped, there’s no improvement in memory. Studies show that statins don’t raise chances of getting dementia.

Q: What are the up and coming pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Alzheimer’s?

A:There is a drug called Aducanumab for mild memory loss, and we’re developing a trial. For anyone with mild memory loss, you might want to think about being in a clinical trial. We need more participants to get drugs approved.

Q: Can anesthesia during surgery after 65 cause permanent memory loss?

A: There’s a lot going in the patient during surgery, including blood circulation to the brain, but we have no study at UCI regarding conclusions.

Q: What role does marijuana play in Alzheimer’s?

A: We’ve found no benefit as a treatment.

Q: What role does music play in the treatment of Alzheimer’s?

A: It can be used to reduce difficult symptoms, depression, and anxiety, if it’s music associated with the patient’s memories.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jo Ekblad

Audience members question the panel

Early detection is key/research studies at UCI

Without a doubt, the most important piece of advice from the panel was to seek out a diagnosis as soon as possible. The critical takeaway from the discussion was that, “Early evaluation and detection is key.”

Designed by UCI MIND faculty and staff, UCI Consent-to-Contact (C2C) is a potential participant registry that helps match adults in Orange County with clinical research studies at UCI. For those interested in finding out what research studies they are eligible for, go to c2c.uci.edu.

UCI MIND recommends participating in a study, “Before the memories are lost.”

As per www.alz.com, 90 percent of what we know about Alzheimer’s has been discovered in the last 20 years, however, many elements of the disease remain a mystery.

Yet, during the “Ask the Doc” session, the expert panel cleared up several issues on the minds of audience members, pointed out some clear paths to follow and, most importantly, a place to go for more answers and assistance. Hopefully, we all left with a bit more peace of mind.

For more information on UCI MIND, go to www.mind.uci.edu.

For the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org.

Susi Q events are listed at www.thesusiq.org.