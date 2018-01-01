Exciting news: Four Laguna Beach kids have been accepted to OCSA

By LAURA BUCKLE

Something very exciting has happened to a group of children from Laguna Beach over the past week.

Three Thurston Middle School students, Lula Buckle (12), Ayden Bevacqua (13) and Lauren Kimball (12), along with Phoenix Love Lambie-McCullogh (11) of St. Catherine School, have been accepted to start Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) the next academic school year.

After a grueling audition process against thousands of other candidates, these creative kids found out on Tuesday, March 27 and are so incredibly excited to start their new journey. Lula Buckle and Phoenix Love Lambie-McCullogh will be starting in the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Ayden Bevacque will be starting in Classical Guitar, and Lauren Kimball in Integrative studies.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lula Buckle

Lula Buckle says, “It has been a really nerve-wracking few months. For musical theatre I had to submit a video back in February. The video had to include a monologue and a song. Finding a song that showed off what I could do was one of the biggest issues. Bree Burgess Rosen from No Square Theatre helped me in the selection and I was so pleased with the outcome.

“If you made it through the first selection process, you were invited back for a second audition in March, this was on the OCSA campus, where you were required to dance and were asked a few questions. This for me wasn’t as nerve-wracking as submitting the video, as it gave me an opportunity to show the school who I was and what I was about.

“I’ve worked really hard to be where I am today, I never stop and always want to be better every performance I do. I will miss all my Thurston friends, but having moved from the UK to the USA four years ago, I know that “true friends” never leave your heart no matter where you are.

“I will still be living in Laguna Beach and will still be part of the community I love so much. Performing is the most important thing in my life, I feel that getting into OCSA is an opportunity of a lifetime, my dream is to be on Broadway and OCSA is the start to achieving that dream. I’d like to thank all the teachers and directors I have worked with so far, my friends at Thurston for still being my friends even though I can rarely hang out, and my mum who works so hard to help me be the performer I am today.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lauren Kimball

Lauren Kimball says, “I was beyond excited when I found out I was accepted to OCSA. I am so thrilled that I get to go to a school where I can focus on art, singing and acting through their Integrative Arts Conservatory! I am beginning to learn that with hard work and dedication we can accomplish anything! While I will definitely miss all of my friends and teachers at Thurston, I am looking forward to the amazing opportunities I will have at OCSA and I would like to thank all my teachers and coaches who helped me get here.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ayden Bevacque

Ayden Bevacque says, “The past few months have been pretty terrifying, while practicing for my audition for OCSA I had many breakdowns and it was hard. Sometimes I thought to myself ‘is it worth it?’ During the time I spent practicing my mom would say ‘if you want this, you have to put the time in’ so I asked myself ‘do I really want it?’ and I am so glad I persevered.

“I am really proud of where I am today and there is nothing I regret doing from this experience. It has made me a stronger person has given me a confidence and has boosted my character and I can’t wait for this new experience to begin. OCSA here I come!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Phoenix Love Lambie-McCullogh

Phoenix Love Lambie-McCullogh from St. Catherine School is also doing musical theatre. She says, “I am honored to have been accepted into OCSA. I have always loved music and the arts and I know that attending such a great school will be a fantastic step in reaching my dreams and goals for the future.”

Watch this space ladies and gentlemen; Laguna’s talent has no boundaries! Remember you saw them here first!