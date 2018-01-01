Dr. Eva Eger, the “Ballerina of Auschwitz,” speaks at evening of Holocaust remembrance at the Chabad

The Chabad Laguna Beach invites the community to an evening of Holocaust remembrance with Dr. Eva Eger, the “Ballerina of Auschwitz”, on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

In 1944, sixteen year old Edith Eger was sent to Auschwitz where she endured unimaginable experiences, including being ordered to dance for the infamous Dr. Josef Mengele.

A thriving Holocaust survivor, acclaimed clinical psychologist and expert in trauma recovery, Dr. Eger is an inspiring speaker, human dignity advocate and author. Her book, The Choice: Embrace the Possible, is a powerful, moving memoir, and a practical guide to healing.

Dr. Eger will be speaking on her book and her past experiences

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and to be a sponsor costs $180.

A book signing will follow the presentation. Books must be pre-ordered on the Chabad website. Space is limited.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or call Chabad office at (949) 499-0770.