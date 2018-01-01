Cottie Petrie-Norris is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Orange and San Bernardino Counties

Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) has announced its endorsement of Cottie Petrie-Norris for the California State Assembly, AD74, via their political wing.

The endorsement from the Community Action Fund of Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties represents the faith that the organization has in the ability of Cottie Petrie-Norris to compete for the State Assembly seat.

Submitted photo

Cottie Petrie-Norris chats with constituents

The Community Action Fund is the political arm of Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties. It is an independent, nonprofit, and nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting and expanding individual rights to reproductive choice and access to family planning. The Community Action Fund raises funds in support of progressive candidates that value access to affordable reproductive health services and comprehensive sexual health education.

Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties joins a number of other prominent organizations backing Cottie Petrie-Norris for State Assembly, including The California Democratic Party, Moms Demand Action, OCEA (Orange County Employees Association), and the United Domestic Workers of America (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930).

Cottie also has the endorsement of Laguna Beach City Councilmember Toni Iseman, among others.

The 74th Assembly district includes all or portions of Costa Mesa, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods and Newport Beach.

After working her way through Yale University, Cottie has had a successful 20-year career in finance and marketing. She currently serves on the Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee and as an Assembly District Delegate for the California Democratic Party.

Cottie lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Colin, their two sons, Dylan and Hayden, and their rescue dog, Flounder.