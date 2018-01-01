City Manager’s Updates

Community Open House on Utility Undergrounding - The community is invited to an informational open house on Utility Undergrounding on Wednesday, April 11 between 6 and 7 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center located at 380 Third Street to learn more about the City’s efforts to address the risks associated with the overhead utility poles and electrical wires and potential funding strategies being explored for undergrounding of utilities along Laguna Canyon Road and other key evacuation routes. To learn more, please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/utilityundergrounding.

Southern California Edison Pole Replacement - From 10 p.m. on April 15 to 7 a.m. on April 16, Southern California Edison will be replacing an Edison pole at the northeast corner of the intersection at Cleo Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane. Cleo Street, west of S. Coast Highway to Sleepy Hollow Lane will be closed during the work. Emergency vehicle access shall be maintained via Sleepy Hollow Lane as approved by the Fire Marshal. The traffic signal at the S. Coast Highway and Cleo Street intersection will be affected by the outage with a four-way red flash initiated during the work.

Free Paint/E-Waste Drop-off and Shredding Event on Saturday, April 14 -Residents and businesses are invited to participate in the annual free drop-off event to dispose of unwanted paint, batteries, CFL bulbs, and E-Waste on Saturday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Maintenance Facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. Free shredding service will also be available on site. This service is sponsored by the City and Waste Management. For more information, including a detailed list of acceptable E-Waste items, please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or contact Liz Avila at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

City-Wide Track & Field Meet - The City of Laguna Beach will host the annual Boys & Girls Track Meet on Friday, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Laguna Beach High School. All children born in or after the year 2003 and reside in Laguna Beach or attend school within the Laguna Beach Unified School District boundaries are invited to attend. Please register online by Thursday, April 19 at: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?search=track+meet.

Friday Flicks at the Forum - The concluding Friday Flick “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang” will be screened on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Run time: 76 min. Unrated. Funded through the generosity of Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield.

Laguna Beach Literary Festival - The public is invited to a free day of readings panels, workshops and craft talks with some of California’s finest writers, hosted by Laguna Beach Poet Laureate Kate Buckley. This special event will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange County Public Library, Laguna Beach Branch, 363 Glenneyre Street. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. For more information, please visit http://LagunaBeachLitFest.com.

Call to Artists – City Council Chambers Banners - The Arts Commission is inviting artists to submit designs to replace banners in the City Council Chambers. The competition is open to Laguna Beach residents ages 18 and older. Entries must be submitted to the reception desk at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street, by May 14 at 5 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and theCity of Laguna Beach. For full guidelines and entry form, please visit http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art.

Sunset Serenades and World Music –Friday evenings from May 4 through June 8, at 6:30 p.m., the Arts Commission will present free concerts at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre with a variety of music genres.

5/4: Jackie Menter Trio – Classical

5/11: Jack Benny – Eclectic/Acoustic Pop trio

5/18: The Phil Gough/Alan Deremo Project

5/25: Maestro Lazaro Galarraga and Friends – Afro Cuban

6/1: Gamelan X with Mayang Sunda – Indonesian

6/8: L’Esprit D’ Afrique – African

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.