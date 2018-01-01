Grapes for Grads – Laguna’s finest wine tasting and scholarship fundraiser – is coming up April 22

On Sunday, April 22 from 12 – 4 p.m., the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach will host the 13th annual Grapes for Grads, Laguna’s Largest Annual Wine Tasting Event, presented by Lippa Insurance. The event will be held at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts grounds, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Grapes for Grads will feature wines from around the world including Argentina, California, France, Italy, New Zealand and more. Attendees may taste as many wines as they like while enjoying live music by “Magnolia Memoir,” art demonstrations by the students of Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), and delicious food provided by the Wine Gallery.

With 65-80 wine labels expected to bring more than 100 wines, the $50 flat fee (advance purchase) at www.GrapesForGards.com makes this premier wine tasting event a great deal.

Photo by Bear Flag Photography

Sampling wines – for a good cause – hosted by Lofti Nedjar

Combining wine, food, live music, live art demonstrations, a silent auction, raffle and opportunity drawing, Grapes for Grads is a self paced yet highly interactive event and one of the most highly anticipated wine tasting events in Laguna Beach of the year.

“This year we again have great food supplied by Chris Olsen at the Wine Gallery which we believe is a perfect fit. We have also been so fortunate to have the support of the wine industry for the past 13 years. Their support and the support of our sponsors, such as Lippa Insurance, has assisted us in providing over $260,000 in scholarships since we held our inaugural event. The biggest supporters have been the community. We are truly thankful for the support,” explains chair Jeffrey Redeker.

Grapes for Grads provides scholarships to college bound students from Laguna Beach High School and students currently enrolled at LCAD. The focus is on students who show excellence in academics or art coupled with a commitment to community service but may also require financial assistance to achieve their educational goals. Grapes for Grads receives more than 160 scholarship applications each year.

Photo by Bear Flag Photography

Girls just wanna have grapes…

Each year a student artist from LCAD is selected to create the Grapes for Grads logo. This year’s logo design winner, Alejandro Serrano said, “It was a tremendous privilege to be given the opportunity to design the logo for the 2018 Grapes for Grads Scholarship Fundraiser. Being part of this project blessed me in more ways than I imagined. I was able to partake in an event that helps fellow art student follow their dreams.”

Alejandro’s design will be printed on all of the event promotional materials including flyers, print ads, signs and t-shirts at the event.

Grapes for Grads admission is $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Attendees must be 21 to enter. Additional event features include: an opportunity drawing for a two-night stay at the fabulous Tides Inn at Laguna, wine tree opportunity drawing and other prizes.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.GrapesForGrads.com or by contacting Jeffrey Redeker at (949) 371-7595.