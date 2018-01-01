Help LOCA celebrate 25th Anniversary at Big Birthday Bash at Kitchen in the Canyon on Sun, April 8

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to join the festivities during its 25th Anniversary Birthday Bash fundraising party on Sunday, April 8 from 4 - 7 p.m., at the beautiful Kitchen in the Canyon. LOCA will be honoring their founding artists with delicious food, hands on art projects, and their annual art auction where attendees will have the opportunity to purchase works from some of their talented local artists.

Photo submitted by LOCA

LOCA Art Teacher Sherry Bullard on left, and President Carla Meberg

The art-filled party will be brimming with fun activities: miniature golf, a cake walk contest, a hat-decorating station, savory foods, beer and wine. South Laguna Garden Band will provide live music. A silent auction features art, and gift certificates for Laguna Art Museum, Bushard’s Pharmacy, Splashes Restaurant, and more.

“We will honor our founders as we look forward to a bright future together,” announced LOCA President Carla Meberg.

Photo submitted by LOCA

LOCA Board Members Kirsten Whalen (on left) and Lisa Mansour

LOCA provides free and affordable art education to people of all ages throughout Laguna Beach. Meberg says, “We are most grateful to everyone who donated to our event, and those who are attending!”

Tickets are $50 and are available now at www.LOCAarts.org or by calling (949) 363-4700.

Kitchen in the Canyon is in the Festival Center, 805-859 Laguna Canyon Rd.