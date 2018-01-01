Main Beach, June 7, 1979
Photo by Doug Miller
Click on photo for a larger image
Crowds of sunbathers aren’t anything new at Laguna Beach
Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.
Lynette Brasfield is our Features Editor.
Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.
Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor.
Michael Sterling is our Webmaster.
Katie Ford is our Ad Designer.
Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Cameron Gillespie, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers and/or columnists.
Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are the staff photographers.
Stacia Stabler is our Instagram Manager.
We all love Laguna and we love what we do.
Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising
949.315.0259
Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.
949.715.1736
© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.